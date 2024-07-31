SustainAble Exchange Extends Web2 & Web3 Gaming Collaboration with Invennium
SustainAble Exchange’s ‘EnAble ALL’ Game and Planned Expansion of Web2 & Web3 Games Supported by Invennium PlatformNEW YORK, NY, U.S., July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange, a pioneering company dedicated to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its gaming collaboration and partnership with Invennium. SustainAble Exchange is preparing a near term launch of its ‘EnAble ALL’ sustainable gaming platform that is designed to inspire and reward players for mission driven social and environmental responsible actions. Based upon Invennium’s exceptional work performed to date, SustainAble Exchange and Invennium teams have agreed to expand the scope of their collaboration to additional projects on the Invennium platform.
Invennium is a blockchain development company that allows hybrid gaming where both Web2 and Web3 features are accessible to players. Web2 allows for fast onboarding and a quick path to online gaming. Invennium’s platform allows players to opt into Web3 features such as on-chain asset ownership, trading, and the ability to earn tokens through their gaming activities. "Invennium sees the same opportunities as SustainAble Exchange and its Enable All game to deliver entertaining games that engage consumers in a positive manner. There are many challenging issues in the world today and a critical element that's missing is positive leadership and incentives for good,” stated Invennium CEO, Jesse Reich. “By giving corporations, NGOs, non-profits, universities and other organizations a set of tools to engage their audiences and guide them towards beneficial activities we can provide engaging and fun ‘games of action’ to make the world a better place," added Mr. Reich.
The EnAble ALL game extends the mission of SustainAble Exchange by allowing member companies, organizations and brands to extend their consumer rewards and loyalty programs and demonstrate the value of their sustainability commitments in a traceable and transparent manner.
SustainAble Exchange and EnAble ALL plan to revolutionize the gaming landscape by integrating sustainability into its core gameplay. Players will earn EnAble Tokens through their positive actions aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). EnAble ALL promotes social and environmental awareness and drives real-world impact by encouraging players to take specific actions to advance social equity, environmental stewardship, and economic development.
While developing EnAble ALL under the auspices of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, SustainAble Exchange and Invennium have taken particular care to choose a blockchain that enables the features that the EnAble ALL games requires while doing so with a minimal environmental impact. EnAble ALL will operate on top of the Hive Blockchain. Hive governance operates via delegated proof of stake rather than through mining and is thus orders of magnitude more efficient and exceptionally low environmental impact.
Key Features of EnAble ALL:
Web2 and Web3 Integration: EnAble ALL seamlessly combines traditional and decentralized gaming elements, providing an engaging and immersive experience for players of all backgrounds.
Earn EnAble Tokens: Players can earn tokens by completing game challenges and taking real-world actions to advance sustainable life and planet. EnAble Tokens can be used within the game and recognized on SustainAble Exchange member supported platforms, adding tangible value to players' efforts.
Impactful Gameplay: The game includes missions and quests that reflect real-world sustainability challenges, encouraging players to take meaningful actions and learn about the importance of social and environmental responsibility.
Community and Collaboration: EnAble ALL fosters a global community of like-minded participants who are passionate about making a positive impact. Players can collaborate, share their achievements, and support each other's efforts in creating a more sustainable world.
Brand Partnerships & Sponsorship of Game Missions: SustainAble Exchange, EnAble ALL and our ecosystem of EnAble Tokens provide member organizations with a way to connect with their conscious consumers and extend the value of SustainAble Exchange business contracting, data reporting and token marketplace. By providing a gamified and entertainment experience, brands can reinforce the value of their commitments to sustainability and transparency whether that’s for Good Health & Wellbeing, Clean Water, Responsible Consumption & Production, Clean Energy, or any other UN SDG. Companies and their core brands can sponsor missions within EnAble ALL that correspond to each desired focus area.
"Jesse Reich and the entire Invennium team have built a fantastic Web2 and Web3 gaming platform. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Invennium," said Jon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of SustainAble Exchange. "Our first game, EnAble ALL, represents a unique opportunity to engage a diverse audience in sustainability efforts, leveraging the power of gaming to drive social and environmental change. Real world, tangible actions for change will deliver EnAble Tokens, thus players will not only enjoy a rewarding gaming experience but also contribute to a greater global cause. We are excited to discuss SustainAble Exchange and EnAble ALL with companies and the power to enhance brand value through engaging with our platform, and their customers and communities, " added Mr. Ohrn.
Invennium's innovative platform and expertise in gaming technology provide the perfect collaboration partner for EnAble ALL and future games. “Invennium and its affiliated franchises of Splinterlands and Genesis League Sports have a proven track record in Web2 and Web3 games, and supporting digital assets on the blockchain. Genesis’ partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association and fantastic Web3 games illustrate the significant brand engagement and experiences that Invennium can deliver. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Jesse and his team of developers and creators at Invennium,” as commented by Mr. Ohrn. Together, SustainAble Exchange and Invennium are committed to creating EnAble ALL and future games that are not only entertaining and engaging but also educate and empower players to take action towards a sustainable future.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the UN SDGs (and other missions) thus creating a dynamic network of companies, organizations, municipalities and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:
EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, with the option to create digital assets representing the EnAble Tokens.
About Invennium Corporation
Invennium is an innovative company with technology to allow games to integrate the best of both Web2 and Web3. Use your email to sign up, get into the game quickly, and have fun immediately. At your leisure dabble in the game economy, earn while playing, and buy, sell, trade, and rent the assets you acquire.
