ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S HBCU GO REACHES OVER 95% DISTRIBUTION FOR ITS 2024 FOOTBALL SEASON AS IT CELEBRATES 3RD ANNIVERSARY

HBCU GO is the leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black excellence every day via a free-streaming platform that captures the rich history, diversity, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Expanded Nationwide Clearance Includes 15 New Markets Plus The Armed Forces Network

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO – AMG’s free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) –proudly announces expanded nationwide clearance for their 2024-25 sports season, including FOX owned-and-operated (O&O) stations in Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network.

HBCU GO is cleared in over 95 percent of U.S. television households. In addition to the previously announced carriage deal with CBS O&O duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including AMG Broadcasting, FOX O&Os, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, Scripps, Monumental Sports Network, Lockwood, Graham Media, Circle City Broadcasting, Hubbard, Imagicomm, Deerfield, Cowles, News Press and Gazette, Lilly, Marquee, Morris, and Word Broadcasting. In addition, HBCU GO is carried on TheGrio Television Network and digital distribution platforms.

Additionally, HBCU GO is carried in 15 new television markets this season including: Abilene, Augusta, Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Johnstown/Altoona, Knoxville, San Angelo, San Antonio, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington DC, Wichita, and Yuma. HBCU GO is proud to kick off its 2024 football season schedule on Saturday, August 31. A total of 26 football matchups will highlight the 2024 season featuring teams representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) -- including the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

“Allen Media Group is proud to be the number-one provider of live Black college sports,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs -- not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide.”

This year, viewers can watch HBCU GO’s games in a variety of ways – syndication channels in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv



ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv