Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.30.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Julianna Vignalats, of Roseville, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at the California Department of Social Services. Vignalats has been Acting Chief Operating Officer at the California Department of Social Services since 2024 and has served in several positions there since 2013, including Assistant Deputy Director of the Research Automation and Data Division, Acting Deputy Director of the Family Engagement and Empowerment Division, Section Chief and Cal-OAR Specialist in the CalWORKs and Family Resilience Branch, and Research Analyst II. Vignalats was an AmeriCorps Vista Member and Program Associate with HandsOn Sacramento from 2012 to 2013. Vignalats earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, San Diego and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $187,116. Vignalats is a Democrat.

Michi Gates, of Bakersfield, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of Program Services at the California Department of Developmental Services. Gates has been Executive Director of the Kern Regional Center since 2018. She held several positions at North Bay Regional Center from 1996 to 2018, including Client Program Coordinator, Case Management Supervisor, Coast Case Management Supervisor, Adult Services Section Manager, Associate Director of Client Services, Director of Client Services and Associate Executive Director. Gates is a member of the Developmental Services Task Force, the Regional Center Performance Measures Work Group, DDS Quality Assessment Advisory Group, DDS National Core Indicators Committee, DDS Complex Needs Workgroup and the Association of Regional Center Agencies Executive Committee. She earned a Doctor of Psychology degree from Carleton University and a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $202,368. Gates is a Democrat.

Charmine Davis, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Domestic Violence Program Advisory Council. Davis has been Founder of the Just Us Mobile App since 2017 and Director of Family Wellness at the Jenesse Center Inc. since 2015. She was a Delegate with the 66th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in 2022. Davis was Director of Social Service and Outreach at Care Village Inc. from 2009 to 2015. She earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in Applied Clinical Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Argosy University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Davis is a Democrat.

Elizabeth Sanchez de Bonilla, of Tracy, has been appointed to the Domestic Violence Program Advisory Council. Sanchez de Bonilla has been Director of Community Engagement at PREVAIL since 2023 and held several roles there from 2020 to 2023, including Community Engagement Manager, Case Management Coordinator and Case Manager. Sanchez de Bonilla was a Victim Advocate with YWCA Knoxville from 2009 to 2011. She was an Account Manager and On-Air Personality with BP Broadcasters WKZX from 2006 to 2009. Sanchez de Bonilla was Administrative Assistant to the Project Manager at Bechtel Mexico from 1997 to 2000 and Continuous Education Coordinator at Olmeca University from 1993 to 1996. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Olmeca University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sanchez-de Bonilla is a Democrat.