The Throw Down Cornhole Festival Takes Over The Ventura County Fairgrounds from August 23 – 25
The nation's most popular cornhole tournament returns to beachside Ventura with 1,088 teams competing for over $350,000 in cash prizesVENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Throwdown Cornhole Festival returns to beachside Ventura County Fairgrounds on August 23 – 25. Celebrating its 14th year, the tournament draws the sport’s best players from the lower 48 plus Hawaii as well as teams from Canada, Mexico, England, Venezuela, and Sweden. With 1,088 teams competing for over $350,000 in cash prizes The Throw Down Cornhole Festival has grown to be the world’s largest and most popular cornhole tournament.
Sponsored by local favorite Spencer Makenzie’s seafood restaurant, fans of this family-friendly sport, car enthusiasts, music lovers, and foodies will want to mark their calendars to descend upon the Ventura County Fairgrounds to watch masters of cornhole and send off summer in style. This multi-day party features the west coast’s best food, drinks, retail vendors, and live music, as well as DJs spinning tunes throughout the tournament.
This year brings new features and events. The World Axe Throwing League (WATL), and sponsor The Mighty Axe, have teamed up with The Throw Down to bring the SoCal ThrowCal tournament to the fairgrounds. A WATL Tier 1 Tournament, the three-day event attracts some of the top ‘throwers’ in the sport and includes thrilling-to-watch competitions in hatchet, big axe, and knife throwing categories.
Attendees are also invited to go on a culinary adventure at the new Throw Down Food Experience on Sunday. With over 25 innovative food trucks and pop-up restaurants that are curated for variety and quality, there will be something to tempt everyone’s taste buds.
Now in its second year, a highlight of the festival is Saturday’s Throw Down Truck Show that showcases classic vehicles from the 1960’s through the 1980’s – with a special emphasis on vintage ‘square body’ body types including early Broncos, Jeeps, Scouts, Suburbans, Blazers and Chevrolet C10 pickups. Car clubs from throughout California will be participating and prizes will be awarded in many categories. Ventura-based Crown Classics will be bringing over 60 high-end cars, trucks and exotics that will be available for purchase.
As a growing sport with a worldwide following, Cornhole games are unique in that champion players as young as 6 years old will be seen playing against adults as skill in the game can be mastered at almost any age. The sport and The Throw Down tournament have garnered the attention of ESPN Networks, who will be streaming live coverage on all three days, including the finals on Sunday.
For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. Accuracy at that distance is challenging, but the lucky winner takes the ‘pot’ which can add up to thousands of dollars.
Spencer Makenzie’s 14th annual three-day Throw Down Cornhole Festival will take place from Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25, 2024. Friday’s activities are from 11am to 10pm; Saturday hours are from 8:30am to 10pm; and Sunday hours are 9am to 9pm. Tickets are priced at $20 for a day pass or $40 for three days. Children 12 and under are free and there is a kid’s play area with rides. The Throw Down will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura CA 93001. The Throw Down Cornhole Festival is partnered with the American Cornhole League “ACL” who is the governing organization of professional cornhole. For more information, please visit https://thethrowdowncornholetournament.com/
About Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company
Spencer Makenzie’s is a celebrated seafood staple of Ventura’s local food-scape. Founded in 2007 by John Karayan and his wife Jennifer as a festival concession, the Karayan’s named their award-winning restaurant after their two children – their son Spencer and their daughter Makenzie. With the goal of offering fresh, healthy food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular events as the Coachella Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and Ventura County Fair.
During that time, they perfected signature dishes such as Clam Chowder, Fish & Shrimp Burrito, the surf ‘n turf style Business Burrito, and their famous Giant Fish Tacos, into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier and delicious alternative to typical “Fast Food”. Everything is made to order, they only use sushi grade fish, produce is purchased from local vendors and 100% of their famous sauces are homemade.
About Cornhole
Cornhole or Corn Toss is similar to horseshoes except that you use wooden boxes called cornhole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the inclined platform until a contestant reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the platform scores 1 point. Scoring can be swift and the lead may change hands several times in a match before the winner is decided. The game is generally played tournament style with an individual or team being named the champion at the end of the tournament.
Thought to have originated in Germany in the 14th Century, the game surfaced in the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century. Also known as corn toss, bean toss, dummy boards, doghouse, soft horseshoes and Baggo, cornhole became widely played at tailgate events, contributing to its nationwide popularity.
