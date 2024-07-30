Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,989 in the last 365 days.

Intermittent Full Closure Of Kūhiō Highway In Wainiha Beginning Monday August 12

Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of the intermittent full closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) in Wainiha near mile post 6.9, between the Wainiha Powerhouse and Hanalei Colony, Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16.

The scope of the work will include tree trimming, rock scaling and debris removal. During the single lane closure, traffic will alternate through the open lane. Full closures at the top of every hour will mean no traffic through the work area. The schedule for the closures are as follows:

Single-lane Closure             Full Closure

 

8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.               9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.             10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.          11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.          12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.             1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.               2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.               3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Kūhiō Highway fully open.

After the work is completed at Kepuhi Point, the emergency traffic zone designation will be removed. For a complete list of weekly lane closure on Kaua‘i go here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 

###

You just read:

Intermittent Full Closure Of Kūhiō Highway In Wainiha Beginning Monday August 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more