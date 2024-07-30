Celebrating Minority Mental Health Month: Focusing on Arab American Mental Health

Minority Mental Health Month in July gives us the opportunity to spotlight a growing and increasingly visible population: Arab Americans. According to the Arab American Institute’s estimates, there are approximately 3.7 million Arab Americans. Originating from 22 diverse countries across the Middle East and North Africa, Arab Americans embody a rich tapestry of traditions and beliefs that further enrich American society. What do we know about mental health conditions for this emerging population in the U.S.?

Arab American Mental Health

Arab Americans often encounter barriers to mental health care, resulting in their underrepresentation in mental health services, resources, and research. The mental health landscape for Arab Americans is influenced by historical and political factors, with many who fled political violence and religious persecution experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety. Acculturation stress further contributes to depression, with rates reaching up to 50% in some studies. Socioeconomic challenges, such as higher rates of poverty, lack of health insurance, and lower homeownership compared to non-Hispanic whites, add to the risk for mental health challenges.

In Arab American communities, stigma often manifests as a reluctance to recognize mental health issues and seek professional care. The stigma within the community, combined with unfamiliarity with the complex behavioral health system, makes accessing mental health services difficult. This often prevents individuals from seeking professional help, leading them to rely on family support instead. When Arab Americans do seek mental health treatment, language barriers and poor communication with practitioners can often lead to ineffective care. To provide effective mental health care, it is crucial for health professionals to understand family dynamics, religious practices, and spiritual beliefs within the Arab American experience. Similar challenges may exist for substance use disorders.

Common Misperception, Discrimination and Misclassification

A common misconception is that all Arabs are Muslim. Arabs are an ethno-linguistic group united by the Arabic language, while Muslims are individuals who follow the Islamic faith. In reality, only about 23 percent of Arab Americans are Muslim, with many others being Christian, Druze, Jewish, Mandaean, or having other faiths and secular identities. The conflation of Arab identity with the Islamic faith perpetuates stereotypes and contributes to Islamophobia, subjecting Arab Americans to further discrimination regardless of their varied religious beliefs.

However, Arab Americans encounter diverse forms of discrimination that extend beyond religious stereotypes, impacting various aspects of their lives. Notably, Muslim Americans, including Black and Arab Muslims, often report lower household incomes (PDF | 303 KB) despite having similar educational levels to those in other faith groups. This economic disparity may intersect with experiences of discrimination, particularly among Muslims who are younger, women, or Arab; Muslims who report higher instances of prejudice (PDF | 303 KB) based on their religion than other Muslims.

Historically, Arab Americans were classified as white in the United States Census, leading to the loss of essential data and harmful consequences for the community. For example, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, this classification rendered many Arab Americans invisible, resulting in a lack of resources, communication, and funding, which disproportionately affected their health.

Progress

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) significantly advanced the recognition of Arab Americans in its Statistical Policy Directive #15 which requires collection of detailed data on race and ethnicity in any federal data collection efforts. The OMB added a new required category – Middle Eastern/North African (MENA). This change went into effect March 28, 2024, and federal agencies must be in compliance with this policy directive by March 28, 2029, for any of its data collection efforts (e.g., grantee enrollment reports, the Government Performance and Results Act, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, etc.). This new standard has the potential to enhance knowledge, research, funding, and opportunity for Arab American mental health.

In terms of treatment and services, the shift towards telehealth services (PDF | 124 KB) has also been especially helpful in reducing in-person stigma and providing an option for those who may feel uncomfortable with face-to-face services or have language barriers. With remote consultation, individuals can access support from the comfort of their homes, ensuring privacy and reducing potential cultural barriers. These services empower the Arab American community to seek help, fostering inclusivity and addressing the unique needs within the population.

Closing/Call to Action

As we continue to navigate the diverse landscape of mental health across cultures, health professionals and community members alike must strive for a deeper understanding of Arab American backgrounds and experiences. Minority Mental Health Month is a vital time to dismantle misconceptions, celebrate the rich diversity, and cultivate acceptance and understanding within the Arab American community. Through meaningful conversations, education, and advocacy, we can shine a light on often unheard mental health needs and stories of Arab Americans.

As we honor Minority Mental Health Month and bring Arab American mental health into focus, it’s important to actively engage in conversation and dialogue to support local and national initiatives. This includes supporting local programs in your community and organizations that are making an impact on a larger scale. We must uphold that mental health is a fundamental right for all, aligning with SAMHSA’s mission to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes. A critical aspect of mental health is promoting a sense of belonging, a sense of curiosity, and a respect for differences and diversity. Arab Americans represent yet another population to weave into the rich tapestry of America.

Resources