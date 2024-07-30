Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspects in Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Polie Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify four suspects who attempted to rob a male in Northwest. 

 

On July 30, 2024, at approximately 2:34 a.m., the victim was standing in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest, when they were approached by a suspect who pulled the victim into a street while other suspects surrounded the victim. A suspect demanded money and went into the victim’s pocket. The suspects then assaulted the victim, before fleeing the scene with the victim’s property. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused treatment from DCFEMS.

 

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment  of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

 

CCN: 24116454


###

