ArtVersion Partners with BigCommerce to Enhance Digital Commerce Solutions
Innovative e-commerce partnership will deliver user-centric solutions for B2C and B2B brands, enhancing growth and customer engagement.
I’m excited to welcome such a well-respected agency into the partner program. We look forward to working with ArtVersion to bring additional value to BigCommerce customers seeking a web experiences.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion, a leading design agency specializing in user experience and branding, is excited to announce its new partnership with BigCommerce. This collaboration aims to provide innovative experience design and user-centered e-commerce solutions to BigCommerce’s fast-growing B2C and B2B brands and retailers.
ArtVersion, renowned for its expertise in creating compelling, user-centric designs, has been in the e-commerce space since 1999. By leveraging BigCommerce’s advanced tools, ArtVersion will now offer clients unique insights and tailored strategies to enhance customer interactions, accelerate time to market, and boost digital revenue streams.
“Our mission has always been to create compelling, user-centric designs that drive growth and engagement,” said Goran Paun, Principal and Creative Director at ArtVersion. “Partnering with BigCommerce allows us to offer our clients even more robust and scalable e-commerce solutions, ensuring they stay ahead in the dynamic digital marketplace.”
This collaboration will enable BigCommerce’s growing customer base to benefit from ArtVersion’s comprehensive branding strategies and cutting-edge digital commerce experiences. ArtVersion’s specialized services include designing, developing, setting up, and optimizing e-commerce platforms, focusing on improving user experience and driving business growth.
“At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our customers access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate, and grow – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agencies like ArtVersion,” said Daniel Fertig, vice president of agency and technology partnerships at BigCommerce.
Tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers rely on the platform’s robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion is a Chicago-based web design agency specializing in user experience, branding, and platform-agnostic e-commerce solutions. Focused on creating visually compelling and functional designs, ArtVersion helps brands connect with their audiences and achieve their business goals. The agency has been a leader in the e-commerce space since 1999, delivering platform-agnostic solutions that enhance user engagement and drive digital growth.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable e-commerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce.
