Tarantino Wealth Management Surpasses $200 Million

UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Tarantino, of Tarantino Wealth Management proudly celebrates surpassing $200 million in brokerage and advisory assets under management. "We attribute our success to our team of professionals, and the confidence our clients have placed in us over the years.", remarked Michael Tarantino, Certified Financial Planner. This achievement emphasizes our dedication to personalized portfolio management and holistic financial planning.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC

