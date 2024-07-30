Hulk Hogan Lands in Idaho for Epic Real American Beer Launch, Celebrating the Seventh State in Our National Rollout

Idaho’s Beer Enthusiasts and Scenic Beauty Welcome Real American Beer!

BOISE, Idaho, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Real American Beer’s successful launches in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Rhode Island, Colorado, and Michigan, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Idaho. Idaho marks the seventh market to launch in Real American Beer's high-impact summer rollout. With its Idaho launch, Real American Beer continues its unprecedented momentum in a state renowned for its pristine nature and burgeoning craft beer scene.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.

“Real American Beer is about to run wild in Idaho,” said Hulk Hogan. “I’ve met with the retailers, and they are buying big so everyone in the Gem State can get their hands on it. Let’s celebrate America, brother”

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Idaho retailers, such as Albertsons, Jackson’s, Maverick, Ridley’s, Super 1 Foods, Town Pump, Winco and many more.

“We set up meetings with various buyers ahead of the launch, which is pretty normal stuff. What is not normal is that Hulk Hogan himself stayed online with us for over 2 hours and personally presented the brand and its story to all,” said Andrew Mitchell, President at Hayden Beverage. “The commitment we’ve seen from Hulk Hogan and the Real American Beer team has been above our wildest expectations.”

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.