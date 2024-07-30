South Florida Foundation Donates $250,000 And A Softball Field To Help Children With Cancer Experience Summer Camp
The Chiera Family Foundation from Coconut Grove, FL., recently donated $250,000 to Camp Boggy Creek to send children with Cancer to Camp.
Watching children who are battling cancer play ball and run the bases was an emotional but heartwarming experience. I know that our Dad is looking down and smiling.”EUSTIS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Boggy Creek, A SeriousFun Children's Network Camp that provides free, life-changing camp experiences for children with serious medical illnesses and their families received an amazing ball field and a $250,000 check from the Chiera Family Foundation, a non-profit foundation, in honor of their late family member Nick Chiera. Their mission is to enrich the lives of children and young adults battling a cancer diagnosis.
— Lou Chiera
The Chiera Family foundation generously donated a state-of-the-art softball field named “N.I.C.K.’s Field of Fun,” the acronym standing for “Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids.” The Coconut Creek foundation has been supporting Camp Boggy Creek’s yearly cancer session since 2014. After the opening event of the softball field, the foundation also gave an astounding donation of $250,000 to support the Camp’s oncology campers. This amazing donation supports Camp Boggy Creek in providing a completely free of charge life-changing experience for campers and their families.
Dan Jurman, President & CEO of Camp Boggy Creek reflects on the recent donation. “This field is such a fitting tribute to the life of Nick Chiera, and the legacy of love and joy his children and grandchildren have created in his memory. Now, in addition to the thousands of children with cancer who have been able to attend summer camp at Boggy Creek thanks to their generosity, many thousands more experiencing over 15 different illnesses will be able to play on this wonderful field when they’re at Camp. Already this summer, a child who lost the ability to play sports because of his illness cheered when he saw the field. It’s a magical addition to Camp Boggy Creek and we couldn’t be more grateful to the Chiera Family Foundation.”
“The idea for the field was born after last year’s camp visit,” says Lou Chiera, Board Member and Trustee of the Foundation. “Watching children who are battling cancer play ball and run the bases was an emotional but heartwarming experience. I know that our Dad is looking down and smiling.” The field is a wonderful remembrance of the late Nick Chiera.
About Camp Boggy Creek:
Since 1996, Camp Boggy Creek has made it possible for children with serious illnesses to enjoy a camp experience in a safe, medically- sound environment at zero expense to their families. Located just a short drive from Orlando, Florida, the 232-acre state-of-the-art and medically safe Camp serves children ages 7-17 who have been affected by a serious illness. As a year-round retreat, Camp Boggy Creek has served over 95,000 campers and their families through activity-packed weekly and weekend camp programs to support their physical and emotional wellness/wellbeing.
To learn more about Camp Boggy Creek please visit https://boggycreek.org.
About Chiera Family Foundation: The Chiera Family Foundation was founded in honor of Nicholas Chiera, the family's patriarch, who passed away from cancer in 1989. While the foundation supports Camp Boggy Creek’s yearly oncology session through N.I.C.K.’s Camp, they also support children and young adults with a cancer diagnosis, and their siblings, in other ways. The foundation also provides college scholarships, lessons in golf and figure skating, and as of recently, the wonderful ballpark at Camp Boggy Creek, where children can experience the joy of baseball, softball, etc.
