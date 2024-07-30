Discover educational resources available under the QM CoE.

FDA/C-Path Institute Model Informed Drug Development Web-Based Training

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Quantitative Medicine Center of Excellence (QM CoE), in collaboration with CDER’s Office of Translational Sciences and the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), is pleased to provide free, web-based training modules on model-informed drug development (MIDD). Watch the playlist on YouTube

Workshops

QM in Regulatory Science in Action

 