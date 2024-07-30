Discover educational resources available under the QM CoE.
FDA/C-Path Institute Model Informed Drug Development Web-Based Training
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Quantitative Medicine Center of Excellence (QM CoE), in collaboration with CDER’s Office of Translational Sciences and the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), is pleased to provide free, web-based training modules on model-informed drug development (MIDD). Watch the playlist on YouTube.
Workshops
QM in Regulatory Science in Action
You just read:
Quantitative Medicine Center of Excellence (QM CoE) Educational Resources
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.