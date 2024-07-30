Acuity Brands Appoints Sach Sankpal to Lead Lighting Business

Accelerating Growth and Driving Productivity

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity”), a market-leading industrial technology company, announced that Sach Sankpal, SVP and Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, has been appointed as President of Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”).



“Since joining Acuity two years ago, Sach has been a positive influence on our performance and our culture,” stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and CEO of Acuity Brands, Inc. “He brings over 30 years of experience accelerating transformation, driving innovation and positioning global industrial technology organizations for future growth.”

Trevor Palmer, the current President of the ABL business, has made many positive contributions to the business, leading ABL through several years of transformation that positions us for future success. He will be leaving the Company after a successful tenure.

“We are taking Acuity to places that it has never been by doing things differently than they've been done in the past,” Neil Ashe continued. “Creating a single lighting organization under the leadership of Sach will enable us to connect our processes more effectively end-to-end to accelerate growth and drive productivity. We thank Trevor for his many contributions and look forward to the future with confidence.”

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

