Freshworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“Freshworks delivered a solid Q2, growing revenue to $174.1 million with a free cash flow margin of 19%,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO & President of Freshworks. “Our results reflect our increasing financial discipline and our ability to meet the needs of customers with our AI-powered solutions. With clear strategic priorities in place, we are well positioned to seize the massive opportunity in front of us.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary Results

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $174.1 million, representing growth of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and 20% adjusting for constant currency.
  • GAAP (Loss) from Operations: GAAP (loss) from operations was $(43.8) million, compared to $(43.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Income from Operations: Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.1 million, compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Net (Loss) Per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) per share was $(0.07) based on 299.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.12) based on 292.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.08 based on 302.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.07 based on 296.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.3 million, compared to $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $32.8 million, compared to $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.02 billion as of June 30, 2024.

All financial numbers for second quarter 2024 include the results of Device42, Inc. for the period after the closing of the acquisition. A description of non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the section titled “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below.

Second Quarter Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 21,744, an increase of 14% year-over-year and 14% adjusting for constant currency.
  • Net dollar retention rate was 106% (106% adjusting for constant currency), compared to 106% in the first quarter of 2024 and 108% in the second quarter of 2023. Constant currency net dollar retention rate was 106% in the first quarter of 2024 and 107% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Welcomed more customers to the Freshworks community including Kayak, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Paul Smith UK, Asian Paints, Tile Mountain, San Diego Unified School District, and many more.
  • Ended the quarter with over 1,200 customers using Freddy Copilot and 900 customers using Freddy Self Service capabilities.
  • Launched a new data center in the UAE, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to power global expansion and support job creation and digital skills development in the region.
  • Introduced new leaders including Ashwin Ballal, Chief Information Officer, Laura Padilla, Senior Vice President, Channels & Alliances, Wes Rudsenske, Senior Vice President, GTM Strategy & Operations, and Ian Tickle, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe.
  • Announced the completion of the acquisition of Device42 on June 6, 2024, reinforcing Freshworks’ IT offerings for mid-market and enterprise companies with enhanced IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions.
  • Won a multitude of product awards, including Business Intelligence Group’s “Excellence in Customer Service”, CRM Magazine’s “Top 100 CRM Vendors”, eWeek’s “Best Generative AI Chatbots”, and KM World’s “AI 100" companies list.

Financial Outlook

We are providing estimates for the third quarter and full year 2024 based on current market conditions and expectations. The revenue growth rates are adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. We emphasize that these estimates are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

For the third quarter and full year 2024, we currently expect the following results:

($ in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024
Revenue(1) $180.0 - $183.0 $707.0 - $713.0
Year-over-year growth 17% - 19% 18.5% - 19.5%
     
Non-GAAP income from operations(1) $13.0 - $15.0 $60.0 - $66.0
     
Non-GAAP net income per share(2) $0.07 - $0.08 $0.32 - $0.34
     

(1) Revenue and non-GAAP income from operations are based on exchange rates as of July 26, 2024 for currencies other than USD.
(2) Non-GAAP net income per share was estimated assuming 304.2 million and 306.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the third quarter and full year 2024, respectively.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Estimates for third quarter 2024 and full year 2024 include the estimates of Device42, Inc. We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call for investors on July 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the investor relations website at ir.freshworks.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Freshworks Investor Relations website and will be available for twelve months thereafter.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including revenue adjusted for constant currency, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and free cash flow. This press release and the accompanying tables also contain certain non-GAAP metrics, including annual recurring revenue, net dollar retention rates, revenue growth rates, and related presentation thereof adjusted for constant currency.

We adjust revenue and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing business performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q2 2023, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.09 EUR and 1 USD to 1.25 GBP), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q2 2024, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP).

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Investors, however, are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures, including the related income tax effect of these adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given the variety of valuation methodologies and assumptions.
  • Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. We exclude the amount of employer payroll taxes on equity awards from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are dependent on our stock price at the time of vesting or exercise and other factors that are beyond our control and do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
  • Amortization of acquired intangibles. We exclude amortization of acquired intangibles, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of acquired intangibles are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions, and the allocation of purchase price. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity as it measures our ability to generate cash from our core operations after purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is a measure to determine, among other things, cash available for strategic initiatives, including further investments in our business and potential acquisitions of businesses.

Operating Metrics

Number of Customers Contributing More Than $5,000 in ARR. We define ARR as the sum total of subscription, software license, and maintenance revenue we would contractually expect to recognize over the next 12 months from all customers at a point in time, assuming no increases, reductions or cancellations in their subscriptions, and assuming that revenues are recognized ratably over the term of the contract. We define our total customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR as of a particular date as the number of business entities or individuals, represented by a unique domain or a unique email address, with one or more paid subscriptions to one or more of our products that contributed more than $5,000 in ARR.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. To calculate net dollar retention rate as of a given date, we first determine Entering ARR, which is ARR from the population of our customers as of 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. We then calculate the Ending ARR from the same set of customers as of the end of the reporting period. We then divide the Ending ARR by the Entering ARR to arrive at our net dollar retention rate. Ending ARR includes upsells, cross-sells, renewals and expansion as a result of acquisitions during the measurement period and is net of any contraction or attrition over this period.

We also adjust the above operating metrics, growth rates of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR and related presentation thereof for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency rates fluctuations. To present this information, the Ending ARR of the current period in currencies other than USD is converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q2 2023, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.08 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP), rather than the actual exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period (for Q2 2024, the period end exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 1.07 EUR and 1 USD to 1.26 GBP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, our GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for the third quarter and full year 2024, our financial outlook, the value of our products to customers, the results of our focus on product innovation efforts and the usefulness of the measures by which we evaluate our business, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, including our financial outlook and macroeconomic uncertainties, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “projects,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include our ability to achieve our long-term plans and key initiatives; our ability to sustain or manage any future growth effectively; our ability to attract and retain customers or expand sales to existing customers; delays in product development or deployments or the success of such products; the failure to deliver competitive service offerings and lack of market acceptance of any offerings delivered; the impact to the economy, our customers and our business due to global economic conditions, including market volatility, foreign exchange rates, and impact of inflation; the timeframes for and severity of the impact of any weakened global economic conditions on our customers’ purchasing and renewal decisions, which may extend the length of our sales cycles or adversely affect our industry; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or sustain profitability, as well as the other potential factors described under “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other documents of Freshworks Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (available at www.sec.gov).

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes it easy for companies to delight their customers and their employees. Our AI-powered customer and employee-service solutions increase efficiency and improve engagement for companies of all sizes. The result is happier customers and more productive employees. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 68,000 customers, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor and Sony. For the latest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

© 2024 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joon Huh
IR@freshworks.com

Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
PR@freshworks.com

FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue $ 174,131     $ 145,079     $ 339,274     $ 282,771  
Cost of revenue(1)   28,175       24,861       54,065       50,097  
Gross profit   145,956       120,218       285,209       232,674  
Operating expense:              
Research and development(1)   40,993       34,180       75,677       67,037  
Sales and marketing(1)   104,248       87,975       198,890       174,785  
General and administrative(1)   44,502       41,352       86,596       82,248  
Total operating expenses   189,743       163,507       361,163       324,070  
Loss from operations   (43,787 )     (43,289 )     (75,954 )     (91,396 )
Interest and other income, net   13,247       11,216       26,042       20,695  
Loss before income taxes   (30,540 )     (32,073 )     (49,912 )     (70,701 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (10,356 )     3,585       (6,403 )     7,621  
Net loss   (20,184 )     (35,658 )     (43,509 )     (78,322 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.27 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted   299,805       291,995       298,836       291,068  

                                                         
(1)        Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
Cost of revenue $ 1,682   $ 1,731   $ 3,203   $ 3,427
Research and development   10,355     10,060     19,021     19,039
Sales and marketing   18,376     17,273     35,677     33,029
General and administrative   24,726     25,184     49,680     49,447
Total stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized $ 55,139   $ 54,248   $ 107,581   $ 104,942
                       


FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
    June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
    (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents           $ 310,266     $ 488,121  
Marketable securities             708,848       699,506  
Accounts receivable, net             100,866       97,179  
Deferred contract acquisition costs             24,528       22,908  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets             52,482       47,832  
Total current assets             1,196,990       1,355,546  
Property and equipment, net             23,445       22,747  
Operating lease right-of-use assets             32,698       32,749  
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent             21,508       19,764  
Intangible assets, net             98,024        
Goodwill             147,014       6,181  
Deferred tax assets             9,515       10,013  
Other assets             14,390       9,772  
Total assets           $ 1,543,584     $ 1,456,772  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable           $ 9,771     $ 3,485  
Accrued liabilities             69,246       56,608  
Deferred revenue             287,629       266,399  
Income tax payable             1,038       722  
Total current liabilities             367,684       327,214  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current             27,681       26,795  
Other liabilities             33,120       30,501  
Total liabilities             428,485       384,510  
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock             3       3  
Additional paid-in capital             4,800,143       4,713,522  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss             (1,029 )     (754 )
Accumulated deficit             (3,684,018 )     (3,640,509 )
Total stockholders' equity             1,115,099       1,072,262  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity           $ 1,543,584     $ 1,456,772  
                 


FRESHWORKS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net loss         $ (20,184 )   $ (35,658 )   $ (43,509 )   $ (78,322 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization           3,746       3,002       6,713       6,114  
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs           6,886       5,852       13,538       11,469  
Non-cash lease expense           2,419       1,877       4,399       3,727  
Stock-based compensation           55,139       54,248       107,581       104,942  
Discount amortization on marketable securities           (4,098 )     (4,302 )     (8,721 )     (7,822 )
Deferred income taxes           (14,278 )           (13,801 )     113  
Other           (145 )     (79 )     (231 )     (9 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable           (7,902 )     (1,109 )     4,948       (3,599 )
Deferred contract acquisition costs           (9,830 )     (7,188 )     (16,902 )     (12,756 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets           (567 )     677       (7,176 )     (6,571 )
Accounts payable           7,949       (2,727 )     5,981       (4,221 )
Accrued and other liabilities           8,628       (5,089 )     8,873       (5,481 )
Deferred revenue           7,711       13,808       17,219       28,732  
Operating lease liabilities           862       (3,417 )     (1,957 )     (4,917 )
Net cash provided by operating activities           36,336       19,895       76,955       31,399  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Purchases of property and equipment           (2,315 )     (329 )     (3,054 )     (712 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment           22       34       63       58  
Capitalized internal-use software           (1,199 )     (1,486 )     (2,406 )     (3,511 )
Purchases of marketable securities           (174,302 )     (274,664 )     (393,183 )     (492,418 )
Maturities and redemptions of marketable securities           208,975       279,245       391,990       540,719  
Business combination, net of cash acquired           (213,905 )           (213,905 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities           (182,724 )     2,800       (220,495 )     44,136  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under            3,630       4,312       3,630       4,312  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options           26       39       36       45  
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards           (15,020 )     (15,303 )     (37,984 )     (27,737 )
Net cash used in financing activities           (11,364 )     (10,952 )     (34,318 )     (23,380 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           (157,752 )     11,743       (177,858 )     52,155  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period           468,110       344,570       488,216       304,158  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period         $ 310,358     $ 356,313     $ 310,358     $ 356,313  
                               


FRESHWORKS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		   
      2024     2023   Growth Rates
Revenue            
GAAP revenue   $ 174,131   $ 145,079   20%
Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations     187        
Revenue adjusted for constant currency   $ 174,318   $ 145,079   20%
                 


FRESHWORKS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024         2023       2024       2023  
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:                
GAAP gross profit $ 145,956       $ 120,218     $ 285,209     $ 232,674  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   1,682         1,731       3,203       3,427  
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   26         30       90       73  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   350               350       158  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 148,014       $ 121,979     $ 288,852     $ 236,332  
GAAP gross margin   83.8 %       82.9 %     84.1 %     82.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   85.0 %       84.1 %     85.1 %     83.6 %
                 
Reconciliation of operating expenses:                
GAAP research and development $ 40,993       $ 34,180     $ 75,677     $ 67,037  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (10,355 )       (10,060 )     (19,021 )     (19,039 )
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   (56 )       (92 )     (224 )     (189 )
Non-GAAP research and development $ 30,582       $ 24,028     $ 56,432     $ 47,809  
GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue   23.5 %       23.6 %     22.3 %     23.7 %
Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue   17.6 %       16.6 %     16.6 %     16.9 %
                 
GAAP sales and marketing $ 104,248       $ 87,975     $ 198,890     $ 174,785  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (18,376 )       (17,273 )     (35,677 )     (33,029 )
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   (518 )       (416 )     (1,350 )     (1,012 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles   (626 )       (46 )     (626 )     (145 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 84,728       $ 70,240     $ 161,237     $ 140,599  
GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue   59.9 %       60.6 %     58.6 %     61.8 %
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue   48.7 %       48.4 %     47.5 %     49.7 %
                 
GAAP general and administrative $ 44,502       $ 41,352     $ 86,596     $ 82,248  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   (24,726 )       (25,184 )     (49,680 )     (49,447 )
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   (185 )       (179 )     (602 )     (484 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 19,591       $ 15,989     $ 36,314     $ 32,317  
                 
GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue   25.6 %       28.5 %     25.5 %     29.1 %
Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue   11.3 %       11.0 %     10.7 %     11.4 %
                 
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin:                
GAAP loss from operations $ (43,787 )     $ (43,289 )   $ (75,954 )   $ (91,396 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   55,139         54,248       107,581       104,942  
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   785         717       2,266       1,758  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   976         46       976       303  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,113       $ 11,722     $ 34,869     $ 15,607  
GAAP operating margin   (25.1 )%     (29.8 )%   (22.4 )%   (32.3 )%
Non-GAAP operating margin   7.5 %       8.1 %     10.3 %     5.5 %
                 
Reconciliation of net loss:                
GAAP net loss - basic and diluted $ (20,184 )     $ (35,658 )   $ (43,509 )   $ (78,322 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   55,139         54,248       107,581       104,942  
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions   785         717       2,266       1,758  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   976         46       976       303  
Income tax adjustments   (13,729 )       485       (13,380 )     1,138  
Non-GAAP net income - basic and diluted $ 22,987       $ 19,838     $ 53,934     $ 29,819  
                 
Reconciliation of net loss per share - diluted:                
GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.07 )     $ (0.12 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.27 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:                
Stock-based compensation expense   0.18         0.19       0.36       0.36  
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions                 0.01       0.01  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   0.01                      
Income tax adjustments   (0.04 )             (0.04 )      
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.08       $ 0.07     $ 0.18     $ 0.10  
Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share - diluted   299,805         291,995       298,836       291,068  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted (1)   302,454         296,562       303,842       295,790  
                 
Computation of free cash flow:                
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,336       $ 19,895     $ 76,955     $ 31,399  
Less:                
Purchases of property and equipment   (2,315 )       (329 )     (3,054 )     (712 )
Capitalized internal-use software   (1,199 )       (1,486 )     (2,406 )     (3,511 )
Free cash flow $ 32,822       $ 18,080     $ 71,495     $ 27,176  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (182,724 )     $ 2,800     $ (220,495 )   $ 44,136  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (11,364 )     $ (10,952 )   $ (34,318 )   $ (23,380 )
                                 

(1) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is determined by giving effect to all potential common equivalents during the reporting period, unless including them yields an antidilutive result. The company considers its stock options and RSUs as potential common stock equivalents but excluded them from the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as their effect was antidilutive. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 2.6 million and 4.6 million shares, respectively, were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, potentially dilutive shares of 5.0 million and 4.7 million shares were included in the weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share.


