Maritime Transportation System ISAC Announces Sixth Annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
Event to Focus on Navigating the Digital Seas: Ensuring Cyber Security, Resilience, and Safe Operations Amidst Evolving Threats and Technological Advancements
Being part of the MTS-ISAC has truly been a rewarding experience. The members are an amazing group of experts, and the annual conference is one of the best that I attend.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) will hold its sixth annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit on November 19–20. An optional third day, November 21, will offer practitioner training.
— Davin Garcia, IT Manager, Port of Stockton
This year’s event will focus on navigating the digital seas by ensuring cybersecurity, resilience, and safe operations at a time of both evolving threats and technological advancements. Attendees from across the maritime industry—shoreside, vessel owner operators, energy, and government—will converge at The Parador in Houston, Texas, to collaborate on these challenges and learn from subject matter experts.
“Our industry is going through a rapid digital transformation at a time that finds threat actors, including advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, bypassing cybersecurity defenses to disrupt or destruct maritime critical infrastructure—IT, OT, and IoT,” said Shawn Whiteside, the MTS-ISAC’s executive director. “This year’s Summit will address risk versus compliance management, vessel and shoreside challenges, evolving threats and technology integrations, and address business topics like board room conversations, maritime cyber legal challenges, government initiatives, and more. We look forward to seeing everyone in Houston this November.”
Similar to past events, the 2024 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit will offer two distinct tracks for attendees. One for business leaders and then a technical cybersecurity track, along with many opportunities for networking with peers.
Once again, the training option will demonstrate how key pieces of a great cybersecurity program can harmonize to protect your cyber ecosystem, provide ways to establish or improve your cybersecurity program, and include demos around specific program areas.
“A key difference between this year’s Summit is the addition of case studies offered by incident responders and subject matter experts. It’s critical to pay forward lessons learned so that maritime practitioners can better understand how to fortify their cybersecurity defenses," offered Scott Dickerson, MTS-ISAC strategic advisor and the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit founder. “The Summit has grown over the past six years, and 2024 promises to provide the most diverse and effective agenda thus far."
While sponsorships are still available, the MTS-ISAC would like to extend a special thank you to their committed 2024 Summit sponsors: ABS Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, Cyware, Global Maritime Cybersecurity Consortium, IO Active, LOCH Technologies, Peregrine Technical Solutions, Sygnia, ThreatLocker, Matson, The Port of Virginia, Wärtsilä, and ClassNK.
Registration is open. Please direct questions regarding the 2024 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit to https://www.mtsisac.org/contact.
About MTS-ISAC: The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training, and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit: The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges for port authorities and maritime owners and operators. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, port authorities and other public sector stakeholders share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where your organization can focus on collaborating with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more operationally resilient maritime ecosystem.
Christine Coffey
MTS-ISAC
