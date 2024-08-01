PRESS CONFERENCE: Weber County and Qnergy to unveil partnership to further reduce harmful methane emissions in Utah
OGDEN, UTAH, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weber County and Qnergy, the leader in pioneering solutions for the distributed methane challenge, have announced a ceremony to formally unveil a strategy to bolster methane mitigation. A press conference will be held on Thursday, August 15 and will feature remarks from Weber County representatives as well as Qnergy leadership showcasing what has been accomplished so far and what exciting developments are to come soon.
Over the past year, the County and Qnergy have taken an ambitious step forward in reducing their emissions fingerprint by abating methane emitted from a closed landfill near the Weber County Archery Park. This program has advanced from a pilot project to a full-fledged Methane Destruction System that is currently abating more than 95% of methane emissions from the closed landfill. The methane harvested will be utilized for carbon credits that will fund the project and generate revenue for the County, and in turn, help protect the environment from a potent greenhouse gas.
“Closed landfills emit methane gas, which is extremely detrimental to the environment,” says Weber County’s economic development director, Stephanie Russell. “We’re taking a landfill that has been closed since 1997 and repurposing it. This project is the first step in creating the largest renewable energy hub in Utah, perhaps in the Western United States, and we’re thrilled to be paving the way with Qnergy.”
In May 2024, the Methane Destruction System was installed and unveiled at the closed landfill utilizing Qnergy’s PowerGen series generator to power an enclosed flare system. Significant results continue to be realized at the original landfill site and more projects that will lead to strong economic development and benefits for the community are coming soon.
“Working with Weber County to see our projects come to fruition has been a pleasure and the support they have shown us in our partnership has enabled the Qnergy team to advance our technology,” says Qnergy’s CEO, Dr. Ory Zik. “This is just the beginning as the opportunity for methane abatement technology is vast and we have Weber County to thank for amplifying our decentralized solutions.”
The press conference will be held on August 15 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time in the Weber Center Commission Chambers – 2380 Washington Blvd., first floor, Ogden, UT 84401. A virtual option is available via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/qnergypressconference.
The press conference will also feature remarks from Weber County and Utah officials.
ABOUT WEBER COUNTY
Founded in 1850, Weber County occupies a stretch of the Wasatch Front, part of the eastern shores of the Great Salt Lake, and much of the rugged Wasatch Mountains.
ABOUT QNERGY
Qnergy is dedicated to solving the distributed methane challenge. Leveraging the exceptional capabilities of our linear Free Piston Stirling Engine, we harness low-grade, otherwise polluting, methane into useful power. We have already deployed thousands of units, leading to emission reduction of millions of tonnes of CO2e.
Contact: Jessika Clark
Weber County Public Relations Manager
jeclark@webercountyutah.gov
Jackie Copeland
