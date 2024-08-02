NimbleFins reveals the cheapest popular cars to insure

The NimbleFins data experts have studied car insurance costs for the 3 most popular cars in the first half of 2024, in order to identify the cheapest to insure.

Car insurance quotes are highly variable from one vehicle to the next, and one driver to the next. It's important for a motorist to get quotes, compare rates for themselves before making a decision.” — Erin Yurday