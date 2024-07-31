JFF Signs Longer Term Commitment to Support Health in Pakistan
JFF and USAID are proud to announce the signing of a MOU aimed at supporting nutrition supplementation for women’s health in Pakistan.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at supporting nutrition supplementation for women’s health in Pakistan.
The MOU sets the stage for a dynamic partnership that combines the strategic and operational strengths of JFF and USAID. By working in unison, the participants aim to promote multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) and improve health outcomes across the country.
The key goals of this partnership include:
1. Enhancing Nutrition Access: JFF will continue to collaborate with Pakistan’s Ministry of Health to distribute and promote MMS use amongst pregnant women, with support and outreach from USAID to maximize impact. The parties will explore manufacturing MMS within Pakistan to make the product readily available while boosting the local economy.
2. Increasing Program Efficiency: The partnership will optimize resource allocation and help integrate MMS use into governmental policy, ensuring that aid reaches those in need more effectively and swiftly.
3. Fostering Continuous Collaboration: The MOU establishes a framework for ongoing dialogue and cooperation, aligning the efforts of both organizations to adapt and respond to emerging challenges in nutrition and public health.
The signing ceremony, held at the USAID Invest & Develop Pakistan Conference in Washington D.C., was attended by key representatives from both organizations. The MOU was signed by Mr. Ansir Junaid, Chairman of JFF and keynote speaker of the conference, and V. Kate Somvongsiri, Mission Director for USAID Pakistan.
Mr. Junaid also signed a pledge to combat malnutrition in Pakistan.
The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn.
Julie Novario
Junaid Family Foundation
jnovario@junaidfamilyfoundation.org