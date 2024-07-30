Council Enacts New Property Tax Credit for Veterans who are Severely Disabled

MARYLAND, July 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2024—Today, the Montgomery County Council enacted Bill 6-24, Property Tax Credit—Disabled Veterans, which was led by Councilmember Natali Fani-González, to establish a new local property tax credit for honorably discharged veterans who are severely disabled and earn $100,000 or less in federal adjusted gross income. Consistent with Maryland’s enabling law, veterans who are determined to be 50 to 74 percent disabled would be eligible for a 25 percent tax credit, and veterans who are 75 to 99 percent disabled would be eligible for a 50 percent credit. Veterans who are 100 percent disabled for service-connected causes are already eligible for an exemption from property taxes.

“Our commitment to veterans needs to go beyond mere words, and this bill is one of many steps we are planning to take to meet the unique needs of our veteran community,” said Councilmember Fani-González, who represents District 6 and chairs the Economic Development Committee. “We must ensure that our veterans receive the support they earned for their service when they return home. One fundamental way we can do that locally is to lighten the property tax burden for their families.”

Disability percentages are determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and are based on how much a disability interferes with a veteran's daily life. VA disability ratings are assigned in increments up to 100 percent. If the veteran has multiple disabilities, then VA will assign a combined disability rating.

On June 11th, the County Council held a public hearing featuring moving testimonials from the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs, VFW Post 2562, Easterseals, and individual veterans. The bill received strong support by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, highlighting their Veterans Institute of Procurement (VIP) Program. Their stories underscored the importance of this bill and its positive impact on the military veteran community. Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke, Gabe Albornoz, Sidney Katz and Laurie-Anne Sayles cosponsored the legislation. The Council staff report and Bill 6-24 can be viewed on the Council’s website. The new legislation will become effective 91 days after the County Executive signs the bill, and he may issue Method 2 regulations to administer this tax credit. For more information, please contact the office of Councilmember Fani-González at [email protected].

