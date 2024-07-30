Council Passes Bill 8-24, Human Rights and Civil Liberties – Fair Criminal History and Credit Screenings - Amendments, to Address Discrimination in the Housing Market

MARYLAND, July 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2024—Today, the Montgomery County Council passed Bill 8-24, Human Rights and Civil Liberties – Fair Criminal History and Credit Screenings - Amendments. Bill 8-24, introduced by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, strengthens the county’s compliance with “ban the box” requirements and improves the renter’s knowledge regarding the use of criminal background checks or credit screenings during the rental housing application process. The bill is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sidney Katz.

“I appreciate Councilmember Glass and Councilmember Katz for their efforts in passing the Housing Justice Act in 2021, which prohibits a housing provider from conducting a criminal background check or credit history during the rental application process before making an offer for rent to a prospective tenant,” said Councilmember Sayles. “Despite the bill's implementation in 2021, there were concerns regarding its enforcement and accountability. Bill 8-24 addresses these concerns by adding two new full-time employees to the Office of Human Rights to support enforcement and accountability measures.”

In addition to creating two additional full-time employees, the bill requires posting a notice regarding the use of criminal arrest and conviction in rental housing decisions, annual reporting of specific disaggregated data related to rental applications, requiring a landlord to retain a rental application supplement for a certain period; and requiring a landlord to certify as part of the annual rental housing survey, receipt of a completed criminal and credit screening addendum.

"Today, the Council took another step toward correcting decades of unjust housing policies,” said Councilmember Glass. “This bill strengthens the protections outlined in the Housing Justice Act, which I spearheaded in 2021 as the Lead for Homelessness and Vulnerable Communities. To create a more equitable Montgomery County, we must ensure that residents who have experienced homelessness or minor offenses are not discriminated against when finding a place to live."

Read more in the staff report here.

