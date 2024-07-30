AG Reyes Supports SAVE Act to Preserve Election Integrity

July 30, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH—Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined 21 attorneys general in a letter to U.S. House and Senate leadership, expressing their support of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The letter was led by the States of Iowa and Indiana.

According to its congressional bill summary, the SAVE Act “requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections.” It was sponsored in the U.S. House by Congressman Chip Roy (TX-21) and in the U.S. Senate by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT). Earlier this month, the House version, HR 8281, passed the chamber with a bipartisan vote.

In their letter, the attorneys general write, “Under the SAVE Act, individuals must provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The SAVE Act also will help States identify and remove illegal immigrants from their voter registration rolls by providing States with access to federal databases. Those simple, common-sense reforms will protect our elections.”

The States add that “Americans deserve to have confidence in the security of our elections. The SAVE Act provides needed security by ensuring that only Americans participate in America’s elections.”

Joining Utah, Iowa, and Indiana on the letter were the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.