Third Wave Digital Creates Dynamic Program Videos for Brunswick Community College
MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Wave Digital is thrilled to announce the successful completion of an innovative project with Brunswick Community College, funded by Perkins Grants, Third Wave Digital developed a series of dynamic 30-second commercials showcasing the college’s diverse curriculums. This project emphasizes a commitment to enhancing educational outreach through cutting-edge digital media.
The project involved the creation of 11 unique commercials, each crafted to highlight different academic programs offered by Brunswick Community College. Using the latest Canon R5C camera, known for its superb 8K resolution, Third Wave Digital's team captured the vibrant educational environment and the active engagement of students. These visuals not only display the college’s facilities but also the practical, hands-on learning experiences that define its educational approach.
The collaborative efforts with Brunswick Community College included the development of scripts and storyboards. Filming took place on-campus, featuring real students whose participation added authenticity and relatability to each video. The final products were enhanced with professionally recorded voiceovers, custom-composed music, and visually striking graphics, making each commercial a testament to the high-quality work produced by Third Wave Digital.
“These commercials are more than just promotional material; they are a true reflection of the spirit and educational opportunities available at Brunswick Community College,” said Patrick Grella, Production Manager at Third Wave Digital. “We are proud to help the college convey its message of accessible, quality education through these visually captivating videos.”
Carla Cicero
