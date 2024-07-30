Thousands of homes on the way through housing targets in more communities

CANADA, July 30 - More than 17,000 homes will be built in areas with the greatest housing needs as housing targets have been established in the third set of priority communities in the province.

“The best way to solve the housing crisis and build more homes for people is by working together,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government is working closely with municipalities to ensure more homes are built in communities with the greatest needs. By having these targets, all levels of government will be able to align to address the housing crisis and help build more affordable housing for people in these communities for years to come.”

These housing targets are net-new units to be completed within five years. The following are the targets for each municipality:

Colwood – 940

City of Langley – 1,844

Mission – 1,798

New Westminster – 4,432

North Cowichan – 1,233

North Saanich – 419

Port Coquitlam – 2,279

Prince George – 1,803

View Royal – 585

West Kelowna – 2,266

A total of 17,599 homes are expected to be delivered by the third set of communities, representing a 58% increase in overall housing to be built when compared to historical trends. Municipalities will be evaluated after six months, then every year, on their progress toward achieving the housing targets. The Province will monitor progress and work with the municipalities to support them in achieving their targets.

“The City of Prince George is committed to achieving housing for all residents and welcomes the opportunity to work with the Ministry of Housing under the Housing Target Order,” said Simon Yu, mayor of Prince George. “This order aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance housing availability in our community and improve the quality of life for people in Prince George. We are optimistic that we will meet our target of 1,803 new housing units in the years to come.”

In addition to the targets, the Province has sent each of the 10 municipalities a list of housing guidelines that recommend the number of units by size (one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom), rental versus owned units, below-market rental units and units with on-site supports. These guidelines include more than 4,200 below-market rentals.

“With Langley City’s forward-thinking official community plan, we are well on our way to meeting our provincial housing targets,” said Nathan Pachal, mayor of Langley. “These targets ensure that all local governments are doing their part to meet the housing needs of current and future British Columbians. Our housing targets identify the need for investment in affordable housing for people transitioning out of homelessness, workers, seniors, and families. We look forward to working with the Province to achieve these goals.”

Targets are based on 75% of the Province’s estimated housing need for each municipality. Meeting these targets within five years will work toward addressing each community’s projected growth and housing needs.

Municipalities are also encouraged to explore and strengthen partnerships with First Nations communities to support and deliver housing projects on First Nations lands. All actions taken to support the delivery of more housing will contribute to the evaluation of progress toward meeting targets.

The Province’s Housing Supply Act came into effect in 2023, which enabled government to establish housing targets for communities based on areas of greatest need and highest projected growth. The initiative is part of the Province’s Homes for People action plan to deliver more homes in B.C., building on its historic $19-billion housing investment. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes delivered or underway throughout B.C.

Quick Facts:

To help facilitate the implementation of the housing targets and other initiatives, the Province has provided local governments with a range of resources and supports, such as: the historic $1-billion Growing Communities Fund to help 188 local governments address population growth; $51 million in grant-based funding to support activities or projects, such as updating existing zoning bylaws, housing-needs reports and official community plans; and $10 million for a second intake of the Local Government Development Approvals Program administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.



Learn More:

To see a detailed breakdown of the housing target guidelines, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BG_3rdSetHousingTargets_30July2024_FNL.pdf

To learn about the municipal housing targets, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/local-governments-and-housing/housing-targets

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

To learn about housing progress and targets for other priority communities, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HOUS0113-001012