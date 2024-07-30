Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, amends special rules

30 July 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Effective August 28, 2024, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, has amended its special rules 4, 12, 13, 17 and 30. A new special rule 44 has also been added. Notable amendments were made to the number of paper copies required by the court and how oral argument is requested. Parties are directed to review all special rules prior to filing.

