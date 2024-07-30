MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi reaffirms commitment to improving performance of municipalities

COGTA reaffirms its commitment to improving performance of municipalities

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi has announced decisive measures to improve governance and financial management across all municipalities in the province.

During the tabling of the Departmental Budget Speech for the 2024/2025 financial year at North West Provincial Legislature, MEC Molapisi highlighted several key initiatives aimed at enhancing municipal administration, integrity and financial health.

To strengthen municipal governance, MEC Molapisi announced that the department issued a directive last year to all municipalities to fill all senior management and critical vacant posts.

“Out of the twenty-two (22) municipalities in the province, only Madibeng and Lekwa-Teemane are yet to appoint Municipal Managers. This process is receiving the highest priority to ensure effective municipal administration”, said MEC Molapisi.

In pursuit of a clean administration, a training programme on Municipal Integrity Management Framework (MIMF) will be rolled out for councillors, officials and community members.

“The MIMF sets high standards of integrity and ethical behaviour, guiding municipalities in conducting their services. This initiative aims to restore public confidence in local government, ensuring no one is left behind”, remarked MEC Molapisi.

He indicated that municipalities have significantly contributed to Eskom's financial challenges, currently owing the power utility R5.4 billion.

“To tackle this issue, the department, in partnership with the Provincial Treasury, has facilitated a programme on Debt Relief for municipalities. This initiative has assisted municipalities in meeting their contractual obligations with Eskom. The municipalities involved in this program include Madibeng, Kgetlengrivier, Maquassi Hills, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla, Naledi, Tswaing, Mamusa, Lekwa Teemane and Matlosana”, said MEC Molapisi.

He announced that the department has implemented a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism and introduced revenue enhancement policy interventions to help municipalities improve revenue collection and meet their credit obligations.

“These interventions will be closely monitored to ensure their effectiveness and sustainability. The department will continue to provide capacity support to municipalities, ensuring they prepare Annual Financial Statements in accordance with the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA). The department will also continue to empower committees such as the Municipal Public Accounts Committees (MPAC) through various interventions, to strengthen and enhance their effectiveness”, he said.

