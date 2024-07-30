“This joint venture to strengthen our SAP & AI Capabilities marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the manufacturing industry's digital transformation.” — Raj Gupta, CEO Intellioz LLC

PLANO, TEXAS, YSA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellioz and Vestrics Announce a Strategic Joint Venture to Revolutionize Digital Manufacturing with IoT, SAP, and AI

Intellioz LLC, a leading Digital Manufacturing Service Provider specializing in IoT, SAP, and AI, and Vestrics Solutions, a Preferred SAP Gold Partner with expertise in SAP S/4 HANA implementation using Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP, are excited to announce a strategic joint venture aimed at transforming the digital manufacturing landscape.

This joint venture combines Intellioz’s cutting-edge IoT and AI-driven manufacturing solutions with Vestrics Solutions’ deep expertise in SAP S/4 HANA, delivering an unparalleled suite of services designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Key Highlights of the Joint Venture:

1. Seamless Integration of IoT and AI with SAP: Leveraging Intellioz’s AI, IoT, Data, and SAP capabilities, combined with Vestrics Solutions’ SAP S/4 HANA expertise, to offer manufacturers a comprehensive, integrated solution that enhances operational visibility, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making.

2. Enhanced Digital Manufacturing Solutions: Delivering robust digital manufacturing solutions that drive operational excellence and streamline manufacturing processes, ensuring agility and responsiveness in the rapidly evolving market.

3. Innovation and Efficiency: Using advanced technologies to reduce downtime, optimize resource utilization, and significantly improve production efficiency provides manufacturers with a competitive edge.

4. Tailored Manufacturing Industry Solutions: Offering customized solutions tailored to Manufacturing industry needs ensures manufacturers can meet their unique challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

5. Expertise and Experience: Combining the extensive experience of Intellioz in digital manufacturing with Vestrics Solutions’ proven track record as an SAP Gold Partner, ensuring clients receive best-in-class services and support.

Quotes from Leadership:

“This joint venture marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the manufacturing industry's digital transformation. By combining our IoT and AI capabilities with Vestrics Solutions’ SAP expertise, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients.”

— Raj Gupta, CEO, Intellioz

“Partnering with Intellioz enables us to expand our offering and provide our clients with cutting-edge digital manufacturing solutions. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional value through our integrated services.”

— Sravankumar Pothu, CEO, Vestrics Solutions

About Intellioz

Intellioz is a leading provider of digital manufacturing services, leveraging IoT, SAP, and AI to drive innovation and efficiency in the manufacturing sector. Focusing on delivering advanced solutions that enhance operational visibility and performance, Intellioz is committed to helping manufacturers succeed in the digital age.

About Vestrics Solutions

Vestrics Solutions is a Preferred SAP Gold Partner with extensive SAP S/4 HANA Rise and Grow expertise. Dedicated to providing high-quality SAP solutions and services, Vestrics Solutions helps organizations streamline their operations, improve decision-making, and achieve their strategic objectives.

For more information, please contact:

Raj Gupta

CEO

Intellioz LLC

Email: Raj.Gupta@intellioz.com

Web: www.Intellioz.ai

Phone: +1.630.240.6720

SravanKumar Pothu

CEO

Vestrics Solutions

Email: Sravankumar.pthu@vestrics.in

Web: www.vestrics.in

Phone: +91.9948503333

This joint venture press release marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Intellioz LLC and Vestrics Solutions and highlights their collaboration, emphasizing their combined expertise in AI, IoT, and SAP and the benefits they will bring to the digital manufacturing industry.