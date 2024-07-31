NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Production and Release of Major™ Shots in Mississippi
Major(TM) 100mg cannabis shots are now for sale in dozens of dispensaries throughout the state of Mississippi.
Nevis Brands Inc (OTCQB:NEVIF)SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: NEVIF) (“Nevis,” “Nevis Brands” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has has completed production of its initial run hold of Major(™) shots in Mississippi through its licensee, Stash House Distro.
John Kueber, CEO of Nevis, commented: "In 90 days since announcing our agreement to license Major in Mississippi, we were able to work through Mississippi compliance requirements to secure approvals, procure equipment, and successfully produce Major. Again it is a testament to our team and our Licensee, Stash House Distro to be able to move so quickly through this process”.
The Company’s Licensee produced 3 flavors of its 2 ounce Major(™) shots in Fruit Punch, Blackberry Lemonade and Blueberry. Nevis Brands has previously produced and distributed these products successfully in Washington, Missouri, Oregon and Ohio. Major Shots contain 100mg of THC and use a proprietary formula of flavor and emulsion technology to deliver effects in under 20 minutes and with very little cannabis taste. The products are now for sale in dozens of dispensaries throughout the state of Mississippi.
Kueber continued: “With over 10 SKUs now developed under the Major(™) brand and 10 states under license we see a great deal of opportunity to expand our market footprint through both continued introduction of our products and into new territories. We will continue to execute our plan of bringing Major products to more states and in new product formats.”
Mississippi enabled legalization and sale of cannabis for medical use in January of 2023 and now has over 400 dispensaries licensed to sell cannabis. Mississippi represents the 10th state for Major (™) to be licensed for production and the 9th to go into actual production.
ABOUT NEVIS BRANDS
Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across 9 states. Led by our flagship brand Major™. Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings. Major is currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California, Mississippi and Missouri. The Company is still working through the regulatory approval process in Michigan.
Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “NEVI,” OTC under NEVIF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol “8DZ”
ABOUT STASH HOUSE
Stash House (www.stashhousedistro.com) manufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. They've solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash House's technology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers' fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash House from the rest of the market. In addition to Mississippi, Stash House currently operates in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Montana, and Mississippi, with additional plans for future growth in 2024.
John Kueber - Investor Relations - investors@nevisbrands.com - Tel: 425-380-2151
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
John Kueber
Nevis Brands Inc
+1 425-380-2151
