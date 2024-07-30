Governor Newsom announces $133 million for behavioral health bridge housing, emphasizes tools already available to counties

Details on today’s awards

DHCS is partnering with county behavioral health agencies to offer the BHBH Program. County behavioral health agencies that had a signed contract for the first round of BHBH Program funding on or before April 10, 2024 were eligible to apply for an additional round of funding to implement bridge housing services for Californians experiencing homelessness who have serious behavioral health conditions. In Round 1, DHCS awarded more than $900 million to county behavioral health agencies to provide support through bridge housing settings, including tiny homes, interim housing, rental assistance models, and assisted living settings. With today’s funding, counties will expand rental assistance programs, establish housing to address the needs of people exiting incarceration, expand interim housing, and build on other program components, such as landlord engagement.

About the BHBH program

Today’s awards to counties build upon last year’s $900 million allocation to counties and tribal entities. The Request for Applications was released in January 2024, offering two tracks: either operational funding or operational and infrastructure funding. These awards will significantly enhance local efforts to provide immediate housing and support for individuals with serious behavioral health conditions by bolstering the development of tiny homes, interim housing, rental assistance programs, and other housing models, which will include access to behavioral health and housing navigation services to connect BHBH Program participants to long-term housing. To see a list of the counties awarded, visit the BHBH Program website.

About conservatorship reform

Conservatorship is a last resort to help connect people with serious behavioral health care needs with the resources and support to protect them and others. Conservatorship can help break the cycle of repeated crises including arrest and imprisonment, psychiatric hospitalization, homelessness, and even premature death – and instead provide the care that can help restore mental health and end the conservatorship. Legislation Governor Newsom signed updated eligibility for conservatorships to include people who are unable to provide for their personal safety or necessary medical care, or have a severe substance use disorder, such as chronic alcoholism, and, as a result, are unable to provide for their basic personal needs, and no longer requires a co-occuring mental health disorder. The new law also created the first-ever meaningful transparency into data and equity on mental health conservatorships.

About CARE Courts

CARE Court connects a person struggling with untreated psychosis – and often also substance use challenges – with a court-ordered Care Plan for up to 24 months. Each plan is managed by a care team in the community and can include clinically prescribed, individualized interventions with several supportive services, medication, and a housing plan. The client-centered approach also includes an attorney and supporter to help make self-directed care decisions in addition to their full clinical team.

Bigger picture

The BHBH Program builds upon the California Health & Human Services Agency’s Guiding Principles and Strategic Priorities and contributes to the California Interagency Council on Homelessness’ Action Plan for Preventing and Ending Homelessness in California. This initiative aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom’s broader efforts to address the mental health, opioid, and homelessness crises in the state. In March, voters passed Proposition 1, transformational mental health legislation. The law includes two parts: a $6.4 billion Behavioral Health Bond for treatment settings and housing with services, and historic reform of the Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) to focus on people with the most serious illnesses, substance disorders, and housing needs.