Tempestas Enters $800 Million Strategic Copper Delivery Agreements
Tempestas Holdings Limited, announces the signing of two significant copper delivery forward agreements with WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc.LONDON, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempestas Holdings Limited and its affiliated companies (collectively "Tempestas Copper Inc. / Tempestas Capital Ltd"), a leading global copper resource provider, today announced the signing of two significant copper delivery forward agreements with WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc. ("WRA"), totalling $800 million.
The agreements, each valued at $400 million, establish a long-term strategic partnership between Tempestas and WRA, securing WRA's access to high-quality refined copper from Tempestas's global mining operations.
Key details of the agreements include:
1. A 7-year agreement for copper delivery on July 24, 2031
2. A 10-year agreement for copper delivery on July 24, 2034
Andrew Paul, CEO of Tempestas Holdings Limited, commented, "These forward agreements represent a significant milestone in Tempestas's global growth strategy. This partnership with WRA underscores the strength of our copper assets and our position as a leading global provider of this essential resource. We're excited about the long-term value this collaboration will bring to both companies and the industries we serve."
Cornel Alvarado, CEO of WRA Environmental Engineering Inc. says, “Securing an asset like copper through forward contracts, with Tempestas, is visionary and budget concise, because copper is a scarce resource that will likely be priced much higher over the build period for these infrastructure changes.
Locking in this value now is key to controlling the budgeting for these multi-year projects in the region.”
The agreements highlight Tempestas's capability to meet the growing global demand for copper across various industries, including renewable energy and electric vehicles. As a global resource provider, Tempestas is well-positioned to support the world's transition to a more sustainable future.
Tempestas remains committed to responsible resource development on a global scale and looks forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc.
About WRA: WRA is focused on infrastructure projects throughout Central America and has been awarded multiple contracts in the countries of Costa Rica, Panama, and Honduras. WRA, along with these countries are on the forefront in Central America in recognizing the benefits of partnering with American technologies to bring massive change to their people.
About Tempestas: Tempestas is a group of companies focused on global copper resource development and production. With operations spanning multiple continents, Tempestas is dedicated to meeting the growing worldwide demand for copper through sustainable and efficient mining practices.
