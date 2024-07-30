Berlin Barracks / VCOR

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE



NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 24A3004907


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz


STATION: New Haven


CONTACT#: (802)388-4919


 


DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 at 1031 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Waterbury, VT


TOWN: Waterbury


VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release


ACCUSED: Joshua Genalski


AGE: 20


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 07/29/2024 at approximately 1031 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report regarding a vehicle that had not been returned to its original owner. Investigation revealed Joshua Genalski had operated the vehicle after being given permission to do so. Joshua was found to have violated his prior conditions of release by leaving his residence without proper supervision. 

 

Joshua was located and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.


 


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/24 at 0830 hours          


COURT: Washington County District Court, Criminal Division.


LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 


BAIL: N/A


MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


 


*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

