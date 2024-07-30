Maryland Agricultural Commission, Committee Meeting Notice

July 30, 2024

The Committees of the Maryland Agricultural Commission will be meeting according to the schedule below. All meetings will be hybrid, with an in person component at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. For online login information or further questions, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

Tuesday, August 13th, 2024

Farm Profitability & Sustainability Committee – 9:00 AM

Agricultural Policy & Advocacy Committee – 11:00 AM

Regulatory Reform & Oversight Committee – 1:00 PM

Value Added Agriculture Committee – 3:00 PM

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024

Committee on Watershed Strategies – 10:30 AM

Committee on Agricultural Literacy and Education – 1:00 PM