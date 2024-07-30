RCP appoints three new censors

The RCP has appointed three new censors to support the education, examination and maintaining standards in medical practice which are at the core of the RCP.

Dr Peter Andrews, Dr Clive Lewis and Professor Sandy Thomson have been appointed as new RCP censors. They will take up post on 1 August 2024 and serve for 3 years.

The role of censor was established in the RCP’s founding charter of 1518. At any time, there are at least four censors as well as the education and training vice president, who is also known as the senior censor. Their role has always been concerned with examinations, maintaining standards and education. Censors are present at the ceremonies to welcome new fellows and members into the RCP, at all the key RCP lectures, College Day and the annual general meeting.

Over time the role of censor has developed to participate actively in the workings of the RCP. Being a censor is a real opportunity to provide wise counsel and to help influence and shape RCP outputs. As an example, the censors developed the RCP Code of Conduct. Their current focus is physician wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president (senior censor and vice president for education and training) said:

"I am delighted to welcome Dr Andrews, Dr Lewis and Professor Thomson in their roles as RCP censors. Their extensive knowledge and experience will be instrumental as we advance healthcare initiatives and support the development of the next generation of physicians both in the UK and worldwide.

"The RCP is committed to shaping healthcare delivery, advocating for public health, and empowering physicians to achieve their best. With the expertise of our three new censors, we are confident we can continue to provide aspiring physicians with a first-class education and training while addressing the many challenges facing the healthcare sector now and in the future.

“Current censors Dr Harriet Gordon, Dr Tun Aung and Professor Tom Solomon will demit at the end of July. A huge thank you to Harriet, Tun and Tom for all their hard work and support over the last few years. Their input has been invaluable, and we will miss working with them.

“Congratulations also to Tom who has been elected as the RCP’s new academic vice president from 1 August. I look forward to working with Tom in his new role.”

The RCP’s new censors

Dr Peter Andrews

Dr Peter Andrews is a consultant nephrologist and former clinical director at the SW Thames Renal & Transplantation Unit based at St Helier Hospital in Surrey, and also at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. He qualified at Oxford University and the Royal London Hospital Medical College and undertook specialist training at the Hammersmith, Guy’s and St George’s Hospital renal units. He is an honorary Reader at the University of London and has a particular interest in transplantation medicine.

Dr Andrews has been heavily involved in the MRCP and Specialty Certificate examinations and is an examiner for PACES. He has interests in medicolegal medicine and in guideline development. He has twice been an appointed member of the BMA medicolegal committee and for 10 years was chair of the standards and guidelines committee of the British Transplantation Society. He is also an experienced MHPS investigator and a nephrology advisor to NICE.

Dr Clive Lewis

Dr Lewis is a consultant cardiologist and transplant physician at Royal Papworth Hospital, specialising in advanced heart failure cardiothoracic transplantation and mechanical circulatory support. He has a special interest in the health of young people, transition and adults with congenital heart disease.

He is a strong advocate of effective medical education and is currently Associate Medical Director, lead appraiser. He is an active participant of the Cambridge University Health Partnership (CUHP) and holds various roles in leadership, education and research. He co-directs the British Cardiovascular Society Emerging Leader programme for senior health professionals. He is also the Clinical Lead for the RCP Chief Registrar Leadership Programme.

Nationally, Dr Lewis has held a number of positions, including the Trainees (deputy chair) and New Consultants Committee (secretary) of the Royal College of Physicians of London (RCP), the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the National Association of Clinical Tutors Council (secretary) and Health Education East of England Associate Dean.

Professor Sandy Thomson

Prof Sandy Thomson is a consultant physician and geriatrician at Salford Royal Hospital. He was awarded fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians in 2011 and was a regional advisor for the RCP in the North-West of England for 5 years. His main interests are in Parkinson’s disease, delirium and medical education.

Since 2011, Prof Thomson has been education lead for the MSc in Geriatric Medicine at the University of Salford. He has worked for the Royal College of Physicians as a PACES examiner and question-writer for the Specialty Certificate Examination (SCE) in geriatric medicine. He chairs the SCE question-writing groups and is a member of the Standard Setting Board and Exam Board for the SCE.