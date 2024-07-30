Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament Begins August 12th

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are excited to announce the 2024 Mayor's Cup Tennis Tournament. Athletes ages 8-18 will have the opportunity to battle for “Boston’s Best” in singles and doubles tennis.

"We are proud to continue this tradition and celebrate the talent and sportsmanship of the young athletes in our city of champions,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Mayor's Cup Tennis Tournament is a wonderful opportunity to activate our parks with healthy competition and friendly rivalry.”

The tournament will kick off on Monday, August 12 at 9:30 a.m. with the games concluding on Thursday, August 15. Matches will take place at Carter Playground Tennis Courts, 709 Columbus Ave. Divisions are as follows: 8U singles, 10U singles, 12U doubles and singles, 14U doubles and singles, 18U doubles and singles. Registration is now open on boston.gov/parks-sports.

The Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Sportmen's Tennis Club and Tenacity. P&G Gillette is the official sponsor of this year’s tournament.

“Youth sports are such a meaningful part of summer in Boston,” said Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, “We are thrilled to host this year’s Mayor’s Cup Tennis Tournament and hope you will come to cheer on the young athletes at Carter Playground”

