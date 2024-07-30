Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Empowers Nonprofits at Upcoming Difference Maker Summit

Bringing Together Nonprofit Leaders for a Free Day of Networking, Skill-Building, and Guidance in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the bi-annual Difference Maker Summit, a free training conference designed to equip nonprofit leaders, employees, board members, and volunteers with the tools they need to strengthen their organizations and maximize their impact.

The Difference Maker Summit will take place for the first time in New Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the training facility for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. Award-winning journalist and WVUE Fox 8 anchor/reporter Liz Reyes will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies. Joining her will be radio personalities Casey Carter from WNOE (Country 101.1) and Uptown Angela from WQUE (Q-93).

Interested participants can visit DudleyDeBosier.com/leadership to learn more and register for the event. Registration is available until Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Gabrielle Tutko at gtutko@dudleydebosier.com can provide more information. Media attendance needs prior approval—please contact Maria Boada at mboada@dudleydebosier.com.

The Difference Maker Summit offers:

• In-depth workshops on critical nonprofit management topics, including grant writing and community engagement.

• Interactive networking sessions to connect with like-minded individuals from other nonprofits and build relationships.

• Thousands of dollars in giveaways.

• Expert guidance from industry leaders and renowned speakers, including:

o Brittany Whitsell, Director of Charitable Giving and Development, GMB Management/New Orleans Saints/New Orleans Pelicans. Brittany brings years of experience as a dedicated servant to the greater New Orleans community through various philanthropic endeavors and leadership roles. As director of Charitable Giving and Development for Benson Enterprises, Brittany oversees charitable contributions for the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation.

o Mary Jane Walsh, Business and Executive Coach/Consultant, Mary Jane Walsh THRIVE. Mary Jane is a sought-after speaker and executive coach with extensive experience leading corporate trainings, seminars, and keynote addresses. She helps clients achieve revenue growth goals, create strategic plans, elevate their leadership skills, and more.

o Kisharra Angelety, Community Outreach Strategist. Kisharra, a New Orleans native, brings over a decade of experience in community outreach, guerilla marketing, and crafting outreach strategies. As a co-host on Z105.9 and creator of the popular "Whatz Goin On in Acadiana" Facebook group, she has connected and informed communities while orchestrating over 100 events annually. A graduate of Lafayette Leadership cohort XXXIV and recognized as one of Acadiana's Top 20 Under 40, Kisharra founded 11Eleven Outreach Solutions, working with a range of organizations to create impactful corporate giving campaigns.

o Rich Mauti, New Orleans Saints legend and Chairman and Founder of Rich Mauti Cancer Fund. Rich Mauti is the Chairman and Founder of the Rich Mauti Cancer Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer screenings, early detection education, and individual needs in the local community. To date, the fund has raised over $3 million through memorials, donations, and its annual tennis classic at Stone Creek Club and Spa. A former NFL player with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins, Rich is also a Penn State University graduate. Visit mauticancerfund.org to learn more.

"At Dudley DeBosier, we understand that strong nonprofits are the backbone of Louisiana," said Chad Dudley, managing partner. "That's why we're proud to host the Difference Maker Summit, a free event empowering these essential organizations to maximize their impact and better serve our communities."

Dudley DeBosier has a long history of supporting local nonprofits. While informal coaching began in 2015, the Difference Maker Summit was formally launched as the Leadership Academy in 2018 when ten organizations came together for a day of learning and collaboration. Since then, the summit has grown exponentially, with many new and returning participants each year.

In addition to the bi-annual Leadership Summit, Dudley DeBosier offers a monthly Difference Maker Huddle. These webinars are held on the second Tuesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. CT. Recent topics include "10 Tips for Setting Up Your Social Media Accounts for Success," "Grants: How & Where to Find Them," and "Empowering Nonprofits: Top Free Resources for Success."

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit Dudley DeBosier or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

###