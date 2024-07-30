Submit Release
Statement from the Department of the Interior

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — After experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland tested positive for COVID-19 today. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms. Secretary Haaland is isolating and working remotely.

