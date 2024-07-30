Statement from the Department of the Interior

WASHINGTON — After experiencing mild symptoms, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland tested positive for COVID-19 today. The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted, and encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms. Secretary Haaland is isolating and working remotely.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.