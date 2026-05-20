Interior Department Announces More Than $67 Million for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced $44.79 million in North American Wetlands Conservation Act funding has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, providing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners the ability to conserve, restore or enhance 185,203 acres of critical wetland and associated upland habitat for migratory birds across the United States. These projects reflect President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to safeguarding our landscapes and supporting local economies.

The NAWCA grants that will be matched by more than $88.98 million in partner funds for 16 projects across 16 states. In addition, the Commission approved more than $22.6 million from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund, on three national wildlife refuges across three states to conserve 5,254 acres. This will expand public opportunities for hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and outdoor recreational access.

“The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is among our most successful tools for the conservation of migratory birds throughout the United States. These grants support public-private partnerships that help ensure healthy, productive wetland ecosystems that benefit wildlife and people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These projects will enhance or establish areas for hunting, fishing and birdwatching, uplift local economies and improve access to outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands for all Americans.”

The Migratory Bird Conservation Commission is chaired by the Secretary of the Interior. The Commission has helped conserve much of the nation’s most important waterfowl habitat and establish or enhance many of the country’s most popular destinations for waterfowl hunting, fishing and birding.

“Projects made possible through North American Wetlands Conservation Act grants make an investment in wetland conservation, supporting local economies and boosting outdoor recreation industries. We all benefit from healthier ecosystems and more abundant fish and wildlife,” said Service Director Brian Nesvik. “The funding for national wildlife refuges will provide increased public opportunities for wildlife-dependent recreation, including hunting, fishing and wildlife observation.”

NAWCA is the only federal grant program dedicated to the conservation of wetland habitats for migratory birds. Since 1991, more than $7.2 billion in funding has advanced the conservation of wetland habitats and their wildlife across more than 33.1 million acres of habitat in all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico, while engaging more than 7,100 partners in more than 3,400 projects.

Through NAWCA, federal funds are typically leveraged at twice the legally required dollar-for-dollar non-federal match-to-grant ratio. Program partners include private landowners, state, tribal and local governments, conservation organizations, sportsmen’s groups, land trusts and corporations.

More information on these NAWCA grants is available on the Service’s website.

The funding to conserve 5,254 acres for three national wildlife refuges through the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund was derived primarily from the sale of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamps, commonly known as Duck Stamps, and import duties on imported arms and ammunition. Since 1934, the Federal Duck Stamp Program has provided more than $1.3 billion for habitat conservation in the National Wildlife Refuge System.

These funds will be used to purchase waterfowl habitat at the following national wildlife refuges from willing sellers:

Moody National Wildlife Refuge, Texas – $9,686,500 for 3,535 acres

– $9,686,500 for 3,535 acres Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Virgina – $12,103,300 for 1,643 acres

– $12,103,300 for 1,643 acres Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge, Illinois – $815,000 for 76 acres

While Duck Stamps are required for waterfowl hunters as an annual license, anyone can contribute to conservation by buying them. A current Federal Duck Stamp is also a pass into any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee. Because nearly all the proceeds are used to conserve habitat for birds and other wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts including birders and nature photographers buy Duck Stamps to help preserve some of the most diverse and important wildlife habitats in our nation.

Additional information about North American wetlands and migratory bird conservation can be found on the Service’s webpage.

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