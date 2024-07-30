Women’s Leadership is at the Heart of This Empowering Book
So many women hope and dream about running a successful business, but they may not know how. I wanted to provide the structure and strategies to make those dreams come true.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning sales trainer, women’s leadership advocate, and entrepreneur Dora Rankin invites readers on an uplifting journey to success with her debut book, The Heart Sell.
Based on a proprietary method Rankin developed, The Heart Sell explains in detail how entrepreneurs can turn passion into profit, build genuine relationships, and achieve sustainable growth. Rankin invites readers to step away from the chaotic marketing frenzy and tap into their natural ability to build a profitable business aligned with their purpose. The basis for this is Rankin’s own story, which she believes will resonate with readers.
Rankin knows firsthand the frustration of investing years in your career only to face sudden setbacks. She unexpectedly lost her job after dedicating 20 years to nurturing sales leaders in the banking sector. What initially seemed like a disappointment turned into an inspiring new start.
Motivated by her resilient mother and journey of conquering alcoholism, managing panic attacks, and embracing single motherhood, Rankin entered into a leadership role at a fintech start-up. That opportunity empowered her to channel more financial resources into the hands of underserved women business owners, which ultimately inspired her to continue helping women achieve success by founding her company, Dora Rankin Coaching.
“So many women hope and dream about running a successful business, but they may not know how. I wanted to provide the structure and strategies to make those dreams come true,” says Rankin. “The Heart Sell represents the essence of my life's journey, inspired by remarkable women who have imparted invaluable lessons and the challenges I've conquered. It aims to empower you to lead with empathy and attain the financial independence you rightfully deserve,” she adds.
The methodology outlined in her book is already gaining attention. Dora will teach The Heart Sell on August 13 & 20 for the Small Business Development Center at Lorain County Community College and The Women's Business Center, in-person and virtually from 6-8 p.m.
Limited seats are available for Dora’s book launch on Friday, September 6. To learn more, visit the event site.
The Heart Sell is available now on Amazon. Review copies and interviews are available upon request. For more information, visit dorarankin.com.
About Dora Rankin
With a lifetime of expertise in developing top-performing sales leaders, creating complex road maps for businesses, and being certified in empowering women's leadership from Cornell University, Dora Rankin has claimed her title as a business coach, globally advocating for women in business at all stages. As a master coach, Dora provides high-level support for women who want to live their purpose and create wealth. Her programs include money mindset, sales strategy, growth planning, and capital planning, delivered with genuine authenticity and a sincere desire to impact change.
