Dr. Max Lehfeldt in Pasadena Discusses Traveling for Plastic Surgery
Dr. Max Lehfeldt, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena, CA, discusses “cosmetic surgery tourism” and traveling for plastic surgery procedures.PASADENA, CA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the most recent available statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons® (ASPS; 1), it appears that the popularity of plastic surgery treatments for cosmetic enhancement has significantly rebounded since the early days of the pandemic. Across the nation, nearly 1,500,000 cosmetic surgery procedures were performed in 2022 alone. While many individuals seek plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement services in their own communities, some choose to go outside their cities, states, or even countries to attain treatment from the specific surgeons and practices of their choice. Max Lehfeldt, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in Pasadena, says this “cosmetic surgery tourism” can be an ideal way for prospective patients who are willing and able to travel for care to open up their selection of options. With that in mind, Dr. Lehfeldt says there are several things to think about before traveling for plastic surgery at a location far from home.
Both women and men may consider going out-of-town for their plastic surgery needs for a number of different reasons. Dr. Lehfeldt says they may have found a particular procedure or technique for which they are interested is only available in an area outside their community, or they may wish to be treated by a specific plastic surgeon who practices in another location. Some may be seeking services they find at a lower cost in another geographic area, and others may wish for the extra privacy afforded to them by undergoing the treatment and recovery process in an area well-outside their social circles. According to Dr. Max Lehfeldt, many patients choose to suit their plastic surgery needs by combining treatment with a vacation, allowing them to recover in a relaxing, perhaps even tourist-friendly environment. As Dr. Lehfeldt explains, patients certainly have options when it comes to obtaining their treatment of choice; however, if they are considering travel to other cities within or outside the U.S. for care, plenty of research is necessary beforehand.
Researching the Options
Dr. Lehfeldt recommends that traveling patients thoroughly review the prospective plastic surgeon’s credentials and level of experience. He says this is just as necessary when going outside of one’s community for treatment as it is when seeking treatment near one’s own home. Dr. Lehfeldt notes that, if patients are focusing on a specific location to travel, they should take a look at several different plastic surgeons in the area. If they are primarily traveling due to a particular plastic surgery treatment, technique, or service that’s available in another location, they should still review the surgeon’s background and other aspects of the practice to ensure they feel confident when taking the next steps. It can also be helpful to view patient testimonials and before-and-after photo galleries of the surgeon under consideration. Additionally, Dr. Lehfeldt says certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is a key indication of a doctor’s level of skill, experience, and dedication to providing high-quality care. If patients are considering travel to another country, he asserts that they should be sure they have an understanding of various health regulations and additional potential risks associated with traveling to, or obtaining care in, that location, and be aware that surgeons, surgical facilities, and other aspects of care may not be held to the same qualification and accreditation standards as those in the U.S. Once an individual has narrowed down their choices, Dr. Lehfeldt says they should contact the practice and explain that they are planning on traveling for their treatment. The practice may offer the possibility of a virtual or telephone consultation with the plastic surgeon so they can meet with them in-person from their home first, and the practice may also be able to provide recommendations for transportation, accommodations, and other services for out-of-town patients.
Sufficient Time for Recovery
One of the most important things for traveling patients to remember, Dr. Lehfeldt says, is that they will typically need to build in an adequate amount of time to recover. Particularly in cases of major surgery, such as liposuction, breast augmentation, facelift, and others, patients who must take a long flight home should plan for a minimum of several days of recovery in the city for which they received treatment since extended flights can heighten the potential risk of blood clots and other serious conditions. Recovery in the area where treatment was performed also allows the surgeon to conduct in-person follow-up appointments and post-operative monitoring of the healing process in the days after surgery. Dr. Lehfeldt adds that this may be one reason why many patients choose to travel: so they can enjoy the location for a while before treatment and then recover in a more relaxing environment.
Overall, Dr. Max Lehfeldt says there can be many advantages to traveling outside of one’s own community for plastic surgery procedures. The key for prospective patients is to do extensive research, meet with the plastic surgeon to ensure they feel confident in their abilities and comfortable with their approach to care, and understand the logistical aspects along with the standards of the practice and its record of results.
Medical Reference:
(1) ASPS 2022 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report: https://www.plasticsurgery.org/news/plastic-surgery-statistics
About Max Lehfeldt, MD
Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is certified by the ABPS (American Board of Plastic Surgery) and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons® and The Aesthetic Society®. He is an honors graduate of Yale University and earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California-Keck School of Medicine, where Dr. Lehfeldt also completed his integrated general surgery and plastic surgery residency. Recognized several times as a “Top Doctor” in Pasadena Magazine, Dr. Max Lehfeldt is the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group. He offers a comprehensive variety of both plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement services, including options for the face, body, breasts, and skin.
