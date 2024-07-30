Attorney General Josh Stein Meets with Educators to Discuss Public Education Needs

For Immediate Release:

Friday, July 26, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein this week met with public school teachers and principals from across North Carolina for a conversation about the state of North Carolina’s public schools and how North Carolina can support students and teachers.

“Our educators work tirelessly to prepare our kids with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, and they do it without the pay or respect they deserve,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m so grateful to our teachers and principals, and I’ll do everything in my power to keep fighting for them and our youth.”

Teachers and principals shared with Attorney General Stein how they struggle to find enough resources to help children navigate challenges and get a strong education. Many educators are trying innovative techniques to encourage and support students so they can focus and learn in school. And several agreed that low teacher pay has made it difficult for many teachers to remain in the profession.

Attorney General Stein is working to strengthen North Carolina’s public education and protect children. In the public education funding case known as Leandro, attorneys from the North Carolina Department of Justice are arguing that public schools need to be fully funded and able to provide a sound, basic education to every student in North Carolina. Attorney General Stein also serves on the Task Force for Safer Schools, which has supported safe gun storage campaigns and mental health training programs in schools. Attorney General Stein is also suing Meta and investigating TikTok for how these apps are harming children and feeding a youth mental health crisis.

