Suntone Records Elevates Americana Music with Kiley Barwick and Downtown Nowhere

Suntone Records Unveils New Americana Talent

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suntone Records, renowned for its commitment to authentic roots-based music, is thrilled to announce the signing of two significant artists in the Americana genre: Kiley Barwick and Downtown Nowhere. With this bold move, Suntone Records reaffirms its dedication to bringing underground Americana music to the forefront, showcasing artistry that often goes unnoticed in mainstream circles.

Kiley Barwick, whose name is swiftly becoming synonymous with heartfelt country music, embodies authenticity and compelling storytelling. From singing gospel songs taught by her great-grandmother to signing her first record deal, Kiley’s journey is a testament to her dedication and passion for music. In 2018, she formed the duo Kiley Barwick & Company with her mentor, Blaine Garrelts, on pedal steel guitar. Together, they have captivated audiences nationwide with their blend of classic country music and original compositions.

Kiley's latest song, "Headin South," was recently released on all major platforms through Suntone Records. This marks her second release with the label, following the early spring release of the hauntingly beautiful "Worth The Pain." Her growing fan base includes admirers of traditional country music and those who enjoy artists like Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin, and the Indigo Girls. The music video for "Headin South" has already been greenlit and will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Downtown Nowhere, a rising star in the Midwest’s vibrant music scene, joins Suntone Records with high acclaim. The group, consisting of Caleb Smith and siblings Morgan Mills and McKenna Campbell, draws inspiration from artists like Tyler Childers and The Turnpike Troubadours. Their sound, often compared to The Lumineers and The Rural Alberta Advantage, has quickly gained popularity. Their first single, "Justified Concerns," received critical acclaim, and they are set to release their new single, "No God In South Dakota," through Suntone Records in the coming weeks.

About Suntone Records

As a sister label to 3rd Rail Records and a division of AMC Label Group, based out of Nashville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, Suntone Records focuses on American roots-based music. The label has partnered with Them Fly Bros, the production duo of Luke Mills and CR Pendleton, to achieve their mission. AMC developed a partnership with Them Fly Bros through the Fijack Production Company over the past two years, utilizing the duo's expertise as they expand their efforts. Suntone Records is actively seeking more artists to sign in the coming year and is currently accepting submissions from independent artists.

Rob Freeman
US NEWS REPORT
email us here

