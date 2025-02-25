3rd Rail Records Kicks Off 2025 with New Signings, Major Releases, and Industry Momentum

New Single From Amy Kincaid Kyle Sayler 3AM originally by Matchbox Twenty Blue Collar Life by Cole Ryan Tim Zach - How I Was Raised KC Cameron - Several Upcoming Releases This Spring!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMC Label Group’s sublabel, 3rd Rail Records, is charging into 2025 with a series of exciting announcements, new signings, and major releases that are making waves across the country music industry. The year began with a strong lineup of fresh music from its roster, along with the introduction of its latest artist, Amy Kincaid.Hailing from Central Ohio, Kincaid is a rising country artist known for her authentic storytelling and down-to-earth sound. She has been honing her songwriting and recording skills, and her debut single on 3rd Rail Records, Catch You When You Fall, is set to showcase her distinct voice. This track is part of an upcoming collection produced by Them Fly Bros (Luke Mills and CR Pendleton), a duo known for their top-tier production and underground indie influence. In addition to recording, Kincaid is actively performing on the live country circuit and looks forward to expanding her tour schedule throughout 2025 and 2026.Meanwhile, Kyle Sayler has already released two hit singles this year, starting with his electrifying country cover of Matchbox Twenty’s 3AM, which has gained significant traction across streaming platforms. Sayler followed up with another strong release, Another Night Like This, and also contributed to the viral sensation Back Yard Beer Garden Band, a collaborative track featuring United Republic Records artist Hockett and several other rising country stars.Denver-based country duo Cole Ryan has also made a major impact in 2025 with a fresh version of their song Blue Collar Life, modernizing their signature country sound while maintaining the classic roots their fans love. The duo left a lasting impression at the Heartland Fijack Entertainment Showcase in January and is gearing up to return to the studio this spring to work on new material while actively booking summer shows.After rocking the stage at the Nashville Artax/Fijack Showcase in December, KC Cameron is gearing up to drop his next single, "Know Where To Look." Additionally, KC has been in the studio crafting a powerhouse lineup of new music set to roll out in the coming months. With his heartfelt, traditional sound and unstoppable energy, he’s hitting the road and bringing authentic country music straight to fans across the US.Additionally, Tim Zach is preparing to release what is expected to be his biggest hit yet. His upcoming single, How I Was Raised, is an anthemic, culture-driven song that speaks directly to today’s social landscape. Zach has a packed lineup of live performances scheduled throughout spring and summer, where he will be debuting the new track to eager audiences.AMC Label Group continues to expand its influence within the country music scene, with President Aaron Plaat confirming in a December interview in Nashville that new partnerships and national opportunities are on the horizon for the label’s artists. He also hinted at ongoing negotiations for new signings, stating that AMC is always on the lookout for the next breakout artist. When asked about the submission process, Plaat assured that any aspiring artist can submit their music for review by contacting one of AMC’s sublabels or by emailing info@AMCLabelGroup.com.With a rapidly growing roster and a commitment to delivering top-tier country music, 3rd Rail Records is poised to make 2025 a landmark year in the industry. Stay tuned for more releases, live performances, and exciting developments as the label continues to shape the future of country music.

