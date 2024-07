PropertyRoom.com Partners with 11 New Police Departments and Agencies to Auction Seized, Abandoned, and Stolen Items

FREDERICK , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleven new Police Departments, Agencies, and government entities have partnered with PropertyRoom.com to auction off their seized, stolen, unclaimed, or surplus assets on the online auction platform during the second quarter of 2024.Law enforcement agencies are typically required to auction property and evidence after completing the legal processes. Since these agencies are busy with important tasks, PropertyRoom.com helps to simplify the process. All agencies need to do is take inventory and schedule a pick up! PropertyRoom.com travels to the agency, picks up the assets, and sends them to auction- they even provide Chain of Custody practices so agencies can know where exactly the assets are in the process.These new clients can be found in states ranging from the east coast to the west, from North Carolina to Washington.Stockbridge, GeorgiaRexburg, Idaho Police DepartmentKnox County, Illinois Sheriff's OfficePalos Hills, Illinois Police DepartmentGoodhue County, Minnesota Sheriff's OfficeCarolinaEast Health System, North CarolinaWayne County, North Carolina Sheriff's OfficeWest Fargo, North Dakota Police DepartmentPortsmouth, Ohio Police DepartmentKingsville, Texas Police DepartmentKitsap County Fire District #18, Poulsbo, WashingtonAaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com comments, “PropertyRoom.com is always honored to service police agencies, municipalities, and organizations across the United States. With these new partnerships, we are able to host live auctions for bidders regardless of where they are in the country. From jewelry, to electronics, tools, and vehicles, PropertyRoom.com is the best place to bid on online police auctions.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.# # #