Claspo Introduces New WordPress Plugin for Streamlined Widget Management

Claspo's new WordPress plugin simplifies widget creation and management, enhancing user experience with advanced targeting and multilingual support.

KYIV, UKRAINE, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claspo, the innovative website widget platform, is excited to announce its integration with WordPress, the world’s leading content management system. This new plugin is designed to address common widget-related challenges faced by website owners, seamlessly enhancing the WordPress ecosystem and filling the gaps left by existing solutions.

By installing the Claspo Popups & Forms builder plugin from the WordPress plugin repository, website owners can effortlessly create widgets for various marketing objectives without encountering technical difficulties or steep learning curves. The plugin enables efficient widget management and scaling without negatively impacting user experience or increasing bounce rates, and it enhances global engagement with precise geotargeting and multilingual capabilities—all while minimizing manual effort and the risk of errors.

Valentyn Honcharov, Founder and CEO of Claspo, stated: “Claspo makes the process easier for WordPress website owners at every stage. Our extensive library of over 700 pre-designed templates, combined with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, ensures that creating widgets is a breeze. With preset UX-focused display rules and default overlapping protection, setting up and managing widgets is straightforward. Website owners can confidently unleash their creativity, knowing Claspo will ensure their widgets convert effectively without disrupting the user experience.”

Claspo's impact is already evident through impressive results achieved for its clients:

- A 19% increase in discounted product sales for MAUDAU

- A 110% boost in conversion rate for Grade

- A 48% increase in product downloads for Devart

WordPress website owners can now tap into Claspo’s advanced functionality to improve their key performance indicators. Claspo offers an affordable and flexible pricing model, making it accessible for both large-scale websites and startup blogs, and providing an excellent price-quality ratio among comparable WordPress plugins.

About Claspo: Claspo is a cutting-edge website widget platform designed to boost conversions with advanced targeting options, flexible display rules, and tools for creating an exceptional user experience. Since its founding in 2021, Claspo has earned the title of Product of the Day on Product Hunt and garnered the trust of over 500 clients across various industries, demonstrating its effectiveness and reliability.