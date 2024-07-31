KELLS forms partnership with Beanstalk Benefits
KELLS and Beanstalk Benefits form exciting partnership to bring AI-powered personal dental companion to employees across various organizations.
This collaboration marks a significant advancement in employee wellness programs, aiming to provide comprehensive and personalized dental care solutions that are easily accessible and highly effective.
— Beanstalk CEO and Founder Matt Sydney
KELLS' state-of-the-art digital oral health platform leverages proprietary Artificial Intelligence and remote dental experts to offer a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of employees. These services include AI-driven dental scans that provide precise and early detection of oral health issues, treatment verification to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of prescribed dental treatments, and real-time consultations with dental professionals. Additionally, the platform offers benefit navigation and personalized self-care plans tailored to individual needs, helping employees maintain optimal oral health through proactive and preventive measures.
By integrating with Beanstalk's benefits platform, we ensure that our innovative dental care solutions are seamlessly incorporated into existing employee benefits packages. This partnership not only enhances the value of employee benefits but also promotes overall well-being by making high-quality dental care more accessible and convenient. Employees can now manage their dental health more effectively, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming in-person visits through the use of virtual care and remote monitoring. "KELLS offers a personalized approach to dental care that we haven't seen elsewhere. They're a great resource for employees to connect mouth, mind and body and stay on top of daily needs and concerns in between appointments. It's important to us to have strong oral health options in the Beanstalk Benefits Suite, and KELLS was an obvious choice”, says Beanstalk CEO and Founder Matt Sydney.
Beanstalk Benefits’ strong commitment to improving employee health and wellness through innovative solutions and personalized care aligns well with KELLS goal to extend its reach and impact, bringing the benefits of AI-powered dental care to a broader audience. Together, we are setting a new standard for employee wellness programs, prioritizing preventive care, and ensuring that employees have the resources they need to easily access, engage and navigate dental care. We are excited about the potential of this partnership to improve employee health outcomes and enhance the overall well-being of the workforce.
About KELLS
KELLS is a leading digital oral health platform offering AI-powered virtual services and benefits to help individuals engage and navigate dental care. Its comprehensive platform includes next-generation capabilities to identify oral diseases in early stages with smartphone photos, intelligent benefit navigation, verify treatment plan with cost estimates, and allows real-time consultation for dental problems. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to be more informed and make the best decisions for their dental needs, all through one-stop shop at their fingertips. KELLS brings unique digital-first benefit solutions to improve quality of care and reduce costs. For more information, visit getkells.com.
About Beanstalk Benefits
Beanstalk Benefits is an entirely new way for employers to offer benefits to employees. It’s the first benefits platform to give employees the access and control to build their own portfolios of “everyday” benefits. By offering employees this flexibility to choose their own health, wealth and wellbeing services and solutions, rather than choosing on their behalf, employers are better able to meet the dynamic needs of each member of their diverse and modern workforces – while consolidating everyday benefits cost and complexity under a single contract and aggregated reporting that gives employers a clearer picture of what employees need so they can spend less money on what they don’t. Supported by a user-friendly interface, a sophisticated data analytics tool and an expert team, Beanstalk facilitates greater flexibility and personalization for a happier, healthier workforce. Discover more at beanstalkbenefits.com.
