The University of Texas Permian Basin announces inaugural Dean for the College of Arts and Humanities
We are thrilled to have Dr. Christopher Morrow join UTPB as the first Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.”ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Christopher Morrow as the inaugural Dean for the College of Arts and Humanities. Dr. Morrow will be joining UTPB from Tarleton State University, where he currently serves as the Department Head for the Department of English and Languages. Prior to joining Tarleton in the summer of 2020, Dr. Morrow spent thirteen years on faculty at Western Illinois University where he served in a number of capacities, including interim department head, director of the University Writing Center, director of Graduate Studies in English, and chair of the departmental personnel committee.
— Dr. Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB
Dr. Morrow brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished academic background. He earned his Ph.D. in English Literature from Texas A&M University, where he also completed his M.A. in English Literature. Additionally, Dr. Morrow holds a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Wyoming.
Humanities," said Dr. Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB. "His extensive experience and dedication to academic excellence will be instrumental in shaping the future of our college and enhancing the educational experience for our students."
"Dr. Morrow's leadership and vision will be invaluable to the College of Arts and Humanities," said UTPB Provost and Senior VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Dakshinamurthy. "His commitment to providing a dynamic learning environment aligns perfectly with our University's goals. We are confident that under his guidance, the college will thrive and make significant contributions to the academic and cultural landscape of West Texas."
As the inaugural Dean, Dr. Morrow will be responsible for leading the College of Arts and Humanities by fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and advancing the college's mission to provide a comprehensive and innovative education in the arts and humanities. His leadership will play a pivotal role in developing new academic programs, promoting research and scholarship, and strengthening community partnerships.
"I am honored to join The University of Texas Permian Basin as the inaugural Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities," said Dr. Morrow. "I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the faculty, staff, and students to continue to advocate for and develop the arts, humanities, and social sciences at UTPB. I strongly believe that the creativity, critical thinking, communication skills, and cultural understanding that these disciplines provide benefit all students both in college and beyond. As a first-generation student who spent his formative years right down the road in Fort Stockton, it means so much for me to be able to return to West Texas and serve the people of this region."
Dr. Morrow's appointment marks a significant milestone for UTPB as the university continues to expand and enhance its academic offerings. Morrow will officially start in his new role on Monday, August 12th.
