Gatchalian: Co-sponsorship speech Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1070, taking into consideration PSR No. 1074 and 1079

PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1070, taking into consideration PSR No. 1074 and 1079

RESOLUTION EXPRESSING GRATITUDE AND COMMENDATION TO SENATOR JUAN EDGARDO "SONNY" ANGARA FOR HIS INVALUABLE CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SENATE AND TO THE NATION AS A SENATOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES July 30, 2024

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines Delivered by the Honorable Win Gatchalian, Senator of the 19th Congress: Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, a pleasant day to you all. I am happy to stand before you today to express our heartfelt appreciation for the exemplary service and unwavering dedication of Senator, now Secretary, Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara to this esteemed institution and to the Filipino people. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, I have witnessed firsthand his commitment to our shared mission. His passion for education and his tireless efforts to uplift the lives of our youth have been a source of inspiration to us all. His tireless advocacy for access to quality education has been a hallmark of his tenure in both chambers of Congress. Our collaborative efforts on crafting landmark laws such as the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, the Inclusive Education Act, and the Alternative Learning System Act, are just a few testament to his dedication to empowering Filipino students. Ang mga batas na ito ay hindi lamang tagumpay ng buong Senado kundi patunay din ng kanyang dedikasyon tungo sa pag-angat ng antas ng edukasyon sa ating bansa. It was also then Senator Angara's resolution that the Committee used as basis in crafting the law that established the Second Congressional Commission on Education where he eventually became a Commissioner. He fulfilled this role with commitment and enthusiasm, and I have personally witnessed him study and propose brilliant solutions to address the various challenges besetting our education sector, especially in the field of education governance and finance. His education advocacy indeed continues the enduring legacy of his beloved father and our role model, the late Sen. Edgardo Angara. And I believe that this legacy will live on in the Angara family, as I remember that he even brought his son Manolo to UP BGC on the first meeting of the EDCOM in January 2023. It was hard to see a dedicated and able Commissioner leave the EDCOM, but Secretary Sonny's appointment is not only welldeserved. It is pivotal for the Department of Education to have a leader whose solid background in education is backed with a solid background in finance. I have no reservations that his leadership will lead to the inception, if not the fulfillment, of the most crucial needed reforms in basic education that, this time, will be supported by strategic and sustainable investments. In fact, his last bill for this Congress, which I have the honor of filing jointly with him, is the revised "Adopt-A-School Act" which expands the areas and opportunities of assistance that the private sector can extend to public educational institutions. This is one practical but powerful response to solve the problem of limited resources to address the serious crisis that our education system is facing. Mr. Secretary, you can count on our full cooperation in the passage of this legislative measure to support the programs and reforms that you will champion in the DepEd. Lastly, our dear seatmate, let me express how your legacy in the Senate and your new role as Secretary of the Department of Education inspire us all. Your dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service have set a high bar for all of us to aspire to. We are confident that under your leadership, the Department of Education will continue to thrive and transform the lives of countless Filipino learners. Kasama mo kami sa misyong ito, at tiwala akong maisasakatuparan natin ang mga kinakailangang reporma para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga kababayan. Thank you, Mr. President, esteemed colleagues.