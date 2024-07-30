Trigger Nominated as Finalist for Xero’s Partner of the Year Awards

Trigger, a leading Miami-based bookkeeping and CFO services provider, celebrates its nomination as a finalist for Xero’s Bookkeeping Partner of the Year.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trigger, a leading Miami-based Bookkeeping and CFO Services Provider, is thrilled to announce its nomination as one of only three finalists for Xero’s Bookkeeping Partner of the Year Awards in the United States. This prestigious recognition underscores Trigger's exceptional contributions to the accounting industry and its innovative approach to leveraging South African accounting talent for the US market.

Co-founded by Ilan Bernstein and Louw Barnardt, Trigger has made remarkable strides in the industry. The firm focuses on providing top-tier bookkeeping, accounting, and advisory services, drawing on the technical expertise and outsourcing capabilities of the South African accounting talent market. Trigger’s sister company, Outsourced CFO (OCFO), already provides over ten years of market experience and over a hundred finance professionals. OCFO coincidentally won Xero Partner of the Year in South Africa only a few months ago.

Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder of OCFO and of Trigger’s Bookkeeping and CFO Services, expressed his excitement about the nomination: "I’m absolutely elated to share that our US business, Trigger, has just been nominated as one of only three finalists for Xero’s Partner of the Year Awards in the UNITED STATES! This recognition really showcases the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and partners."

Trigger has established strong relationships with tax, accounting, and management consulting firm owners who are eager to scale their offerings but face challenges in finding the right talent. Trigger's outsourced bookkeeping service has been a resounding success, allowing the firm to gain significant traction in the competitive US market.

"We’ve built relationships with many tax, accounting, and management consulting firm owners who drastically want to scale their offerings to clients but can’t seem to find the talent for it. Our outsourced bookkeeping service has been such a hit and has gained such traction that we made it onto Xero US’s podium ahead of tens of thousands of American firms," Barnardt added.

"We believe in the power of the US economy and spirit of entrepreneurship. At the same time we back South African accountants as the flagship export product of the country. By combining our specialist expertise and US footprint, we can unlock significant value for our clients, both present and future," Barnardt concluded.

Trigger's success story is a testament to the power of global collaboration and the potential of leveraging international talent to drive business growth and innovation. The firm looks forward to the upcoming Xero Partner of the Year Awards ceremony and remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

About Trigger:

Trigger is a Miami-based Bookkeeping & CFO services provider to accounting firms and businesses across the US. The firm leverages the technical expertise of South African accountants and technology to deliver top-tier service to the US market. For more information, visit www.TriggerPS.com

About Outsourced CFO:

Outsourced CFO is a South African-based financial services firm that provides outsourced financial management services to high-growth businesses. The firm co-founded Trigger’s Bookkeeping & CFO services to expand its reach and bring South African accounting talent and technology to the US market. For more information, visit www.ocfo.com