TRUFORM Longevity Center Opens New Portland, Maine Clinic to Deliver Regenerative and Anti-Aging Medical Services
TRUFORM Longevity’s specialized providers offer individualized treatment programs with concierge level care to deliver truly exceptional patient experiences
We are thrilled to bring the latest medical & scientific therapeutics to patients in Maine who prioritize their long term health, strength, vitality and appearance as they age”FALMOUTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUFORM Longevity CenterTM announces the opening of its new medical treatment facility in Falmouth Maine offering specialized medical care to reverse the degenerative effects of aging. TRUFORM Longevity providers develop personalized non-surgical treatment programs including testosterone & hormone replacement (TRT/HRT), peptides, platelet rich plasma (PRP), stem cell (MSC), medical weight management (GLP-1), directed nutritional supplements, and aesthetic dermal treatments including sclerotherapy and BotoxTM.
— Andre Couture, MD Co-founder and Medical Director
Aging affects everyone in a variety of ways and at different times. Factors influencing aging include lifestyle, nutrition, exercise, hormone levels and genetics. As early as the age of 30, individuals frequently report reductions in energy levels, motivation, focus and concentration; declining strength & stamina; chronic muscular, nerve or joint pain; and slowed recovery following workouts or injuries. Advancements in medical science enable TRUFORM Longevity to provide powerful new treatment combinations to effectively counteract the effects of aging. TRUFORM Longevity Center is a trusted partner for Maine patients navigating this exciting area of regenerative functional medicine.
“We are thrilled to bring the latest medical & scientific therapeutics to patients in Maine who prioritize their long term health, strength, vitality and appearance as they age; and equally appreciate the value of a direct personal relationship with an experienced and compassionate medical provider” said Andre Couture, MD - Practice Co-founder & Medical Director. “TRUFORM’s regenerative programs safely deliver transformational results based on our evidence-based clinical protocols, consistent patient communication & monitoring, and continuous treatment optimization throughout their patient journey” added Dr. Couture.
“After working in the field of regenerative medicine for many years, the creation of TRUFORM Longevity Center represents the accomplishment of a personal goal to provide patients with a next level care experience and tangible desired improvements in their health and vitality”, said Pat Fisher, PA - Practice Co-founder & Clinical Director. We have developed a great team, state of the art systems & processes, best in class laboratory and pharmacy partners, and created an upscale & modern clinic environment. We proudly welcome patients from all across Maine to share our incredible resources.” added Fisher.
TRUFORM Longevity Center also announces the introduction of its new website www.truformlongevity.com. The website provides expanded information on our practice and all medical services offered in-clinic, as well as TRUFORM’s new Power2Patient online portal which enables registered patients to access their treatment records, review lab test results, manage prescriptions, schedule appointments, and initiate secure messaging with their provider.
TRUFORM Longevity Center is conveniently located on Route 1 in Falmouth, ME, and is now accepting new patients and offering free initial consultations. Interested individuals can schedule complimentary consultations and screenings via the TRUFORM Longevity Center website at www.truformlongevity.com, or by calling our office at 207.780-2000 Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
