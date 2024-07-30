ADAA’s New Patient Guide to Mood and Anxiety Disorders Speaks to the Public
ADAA and the APA have published a book offering accessible, scientific, evidence-based knowledge, & practical tools to understand mood disorders & make informed decisions toward lasting mental health.”SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health conditions like major depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and dysthymia and cyclothymia aren’t always easy to understand and knowing when, where, how and why to seek professional help and treatment can be overwhelming, especially when information and advice are given in complicated or overly academic or clinical ways.
— ADAA Executive Director Susan Gurley
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) has teamed up with the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to publish a new book that provides readers with accessible, scientific, evidence-based knowledge, and practical tools to understand mood disorders and make informed decisions toward lasting mental health and wellbeing.
The Patient Guide to Mood and Anxiety Disorders comes at a time when the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that more than 21 percent of US adults will experience a mood disorder at some point in their lives and 31 percent will experience an anxiety disorder. Yet despite the prevalence of mental illness in American society, many patients and families do not have access to evidence-based information on mental health.
ADAA is excited to feature some of its member experts in the fields of anxiety, depression, and related disorders in the guide, created to empower patients and their support networks. ADAA’s Executive Director Susan Gurley says the comprehensive yet easy-to-read guide is a much-needed public resource.
“So many people in the US and abroad suffer from anxiety or a mood disorder, yet so few have the tools they need to find the right help,” Ms. Gurley said. “This guide provides those critical tools and knowledge to help people struggling with these disorders and their loved ones to make informed decisions about treatment options.”
APA CEO and Medical Director Marketa Wills, MD, MBA, reiterates that one in five Americans deals with a mood disorder at some point in their lives, but that anxiety disorders are even more prevalent.
“Sharing the science behind anxiety and mood disorders will help more people understand that these are medical ailments, and they can be treated,” said Dr. Wills. “We were pleased to team up with ADAA to publish this important resource for patients and their families.”
Featuring case studies, graphs/tables, and recommended reading, the guide is divided into six sections:
• Thorough patient-friendly descriptions of various mental health disorders.
• A summary of evidence-based treatments to help guide informed decisions for treatment paths.
• A detailed analysis of FDA–approved and new medications for psychiatric disorders.
• An exploration of neuromodulation therapies, including electroconvulsive therapy, vagus nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulations, and transcranial magnetic stimulation.
• A review of evidence-based psychotherapies and recommendations for specific disorders.
• An examination of emerging treatments like psychedelics and VR therapy; caring for special populations, and treatment settings, such as inpatient, residential, and outpatient care.
Edited by ADAA members Charles Nemeroff, MD, PhD, and W. Edward Craighead, PhD, ABPP, the guide is published by and available through purchase at APA Publishing, as well as on Amazon where proceeds will further support ADAA’s mission and commitment to good mental health.
