Playwire Earns Bid to Become National Rail's Exclusive Advertising Partner

Playwire’s RAMP® Platform to help power the GB's leading rail information provider with technology, tools, analytics, and solutions

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire, a global leader in revenue amplification for publishers and content creators, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with National Rail, the definitive source of customer information for National Rail passenger services in England, Scotland, and Wales.

After a thorough six-month selection process vetting seven other vendors, Playwire was chosen as the exclusive advertising partner for National Rail.

“Playwire has continuously exceeded our expectations from the very beginning,” says National Rail Head of Digital, Matthew Burrough.

He continues: “We are confident that we have chosen the most suitable partner after an extensive RFP process, as they have consistently equipped us with the essential resources to streamline the publisher's life. We are excited about the development of this collaboration and have faith that Playwire will aid National Rail in achieving our financial goals while ensuring that the needs of National Rail customers remain a top priority.”

National Rail, which is managed by Rail Delivery Group to provide customers with journey planning, real-time information, and fares on behalf of the rail industry, sought a full-service provider capable of managing all the pre-bid, yield optimization, and direct advertising campaigns, and implementing key-value targeting.

Playwire, with nearly two decades of experience in the advertising technology sector, was selected for its comprehensive tech stack and established track record. The company is known for its transparent handling of third-party collaborations, strict brand safety protocols, and strong partner support, meeting National Rail's operational requirements and objectives.

“We are genuinely excited about collaborating with Playwire. Throughout the procurement process, we were highly impressed by their enthusiasm, expertise, and knowledge,” explains Matthew Burrough, National Rail Head of Digital.

He explains: “Their dedicated sales team, proprietary optimization tools, and comprehensive reporting platform will provide us with the insights necessary to help us achieve our objectives.”

Playwire's comprehensive suite of solutions will enable National Rail to tap into a wide range of hyper-targeted audience segments, allowing advertisers to reach their desired audiences more effectively.

Partnering with Playwire will also allow National Rail to reallocate invaluable internal time and resources to other areas of its business, continuing to build on its tremendous customer service to ultimately drive even better results for National Rail, its advertising partners, and its customers.

“Bringing National Rail into the Playwire family is an incredibly exciting step for us,” expresses Playwire EVP of International Sales, James Haley, “This partnership allows us to bring our advertising expertise to a site that plays such an essential role in the lives of so many residents in Britain, and for advertisers, it provides unparalleled access to a highly active and diverse user base.”

The partnership between Playwire and National Rail marks a significant milestone for both companies. They are working together to revolutionize the digital advertising landscape in the UK rail industry.

With Playwire's cutting-edge technology and National Rail's unparalleled reach and reputation, this collaboration is poised to deliver exceptional results for advertisers and users alike.

"Becoming the exclusive advertising partner for National Rail is a testament to Playwire's unwavering commitment to excellence," said Jayson Dubin, CEO of Playwire. "Our focus on delivering superior quality, exceptional performance, and full transparency in ad technology is at the core of our operations. We are excited to bring our expertise to National Rail, ensuring their advertising efforts are successful and set a new standard in the industry."

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping publishers and app developers accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company's portfolio includes managing over 700 publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions, and streaming more than 1.5 billion minutes of video each month.

With ad monetization operations in more than a dozen countries, Playwire's exclusive publisher ad network and partner relationships help brands connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically.

For more information about Playwire and its innovative ad solutions, please visit www.playwire.com.

Media Contact: Olivia Salla, osalla@playwire.com